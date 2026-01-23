Bank of Ghana Welcomes Six Companies into Regulatory Sandbox

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has officially welcomed six companies into its Regulatory Sandbox, a controlled environment where innovative financial products can be tested under close supervision while maintaining market integrity.

The one year programme is designed to validate frameworks for the exchange, custody, administration, and issuance of virtual assets, ensuring that emerging technologies develop responsibly and safely within Ghana’s financial system.

The selected entities are Transika Ltd., One Africa Securities Ltd., Mansu Technologies Ltd., Payafrione GH (Ghana) Ltd., Akuna Wallet Ltd., and Afrix Paycoin Ltd. They will work closely with the Bank, testing products, providing feedback, and demonstrating compliance with Ghana’s emerging regulatory standards.

According to a press release issued by the central bank on Wednesday, January 22, 2026, the Regulatory Sandbox allows innovators to develop responsibly while giving the Bank critical insights to shape frameworks that protect consumers and strengthen the financial ecosystem.

The Bank also emphasized that participation in the sandbox does not constitute a full license and reserves the right to withdraw approval from any participant in the event of non performance or non compliance with applicable requirements.

Virtual assets, also known as digital or crypto assets, are digital representations of value that can be traded, exchanged, or used for payments. They include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, tokenized securities, and other blockchain based financial instruments.

Over the past decade, these assets have surged in popularity, offering new ways for individuals and businesses to transact, store value, and access financial services. While virtual assets present opportunities for financial inclusion and efficiency, they also carry unique risks, including fraud, money laundering, and volatility.

In response, Ghana recently passed the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Bill, which President John Dramani Mahama signed into law on December 29, 2025. The legislation provides a legal framework for digital finance and creates clear rules for both innovators and consumers.

For regulators like the Bank of Ghana, this legislation helps ensure that innovation occurs within a safe and well governed environment. The VASP Act officially designates the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the primary regulatory bodies responsible for licensing and supervising cryptocurrency related activities.

The law ended years of regulatory ambiguity, bringing an estimated $3 billion in annual informal crypto activity into the regulated financial perimeter. Central bank estimates indicate approximately 3 million Ghanaians, about 17 per cent of the adult population, engaged in digital asset transactions.

From July 2023 to June 2024, the market processed roughly $3 billion in cryptocurrency volume, according to data from Web3 Africa Group and Chainalysis reports.

Regulatory sandboxes provide a structured environment where fintech companies can pilot new products and services under supervision. This approach allows the Bank to observe how technologies perform in practice, identify potential risks, and refine policies before rolling them out broadly.

For Ghana, the sandbox is a critical step toward building a future ready financial ecosystem. It gives innovators space to test products in real world conditions, while the Bank monitors compliance, governance, and operational risk. This ensures that promising new technologies can scale responsibly without compromising consumer protection or financial stability.

The sandbox initiative is part of the Bank of Ghana’s broader strategy to foster innovation while safeguarding the financial system. Over recent years, the Bank has implemented frameworks for mobile money interoperability, digital payments, and fintech partnerships, creating a supportive environment for the country’s growing digital finance sector.

By admitting six firms into the sandbox, the Bank is exploring how virtual assets can drive financial inclusion, efficiency, and secure digital transactions. Products such as digital wallets, crypto exchanges, blockchain based payment systems, and tokenized financial services will benefit from this structured testing environment.

For businesses, participation in the sandbox offers a safe space to innovate, refine products, and navigate regulatory requirements with guidance from the Bank. Startups and established fintechs alike can experiment with new technologies while minimizing risks.

The Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission are expected to issue detailed directives and regulatory instruments within the first quarter of 2026 to operationalize the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act. The directives will provide guidance for applicants and clarify licensing and registration requirements under the new legal framework.

Doctor Seyram Pearl Kumah, Lead for Virtual Assets Regulation at Bank of Ghana, explained that the Act is the primary document with high rules to guide the sector but is not the only document regulators will use. Additional instruments including guidelines and directives are needed to operationalize its provisions.

Ghana’s regulatory framework will be activity based rather than entity based, meaning firms will be licensed for specific virtual asset services rather than granted single blanket licenses. Details of licensed services and providers will be published on the websites of Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Bank has also established the Virtual Assets Regulatory Office (VARO), a newly created office within the Bank of Ghana to regulate and supervise participants in Ghana’s growing virtual assets ecosystem. VARO will work in close collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and other stakeholders to ensure that Virtual Asset Service Providers operate in a safe, transparent, and compliant manner.

In the medium term, the Bank of Ghana plans to roll out specific supervisory and technical rules in phases throughout 2026. While the Ghanaian Cedi remains the sole legal tender, the successful implementation of this framework is expected to lower cross border remittance costs and provide a more stable environment for fintech innovation.

As virtual assets and other digital finance tools play an increasingly central role in economic activity, the Regulatory Sandbox will be pivotal in determining how these technologies integrate safely and effectively into Ghana’s financial system.