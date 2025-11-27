Bank of Ghana Warns Lenders to Strengthen Risk Management

Ghana’s central bank has cautioned financial institutions to strengthen their risk management frameworks to prevent another sector crisis similar to the cleanup that reshaped the banking landscape several years ago, Governor Johnson Asiama has warned.

Dr. Asiama emphasized that institutions engaging in unsafe practices or displaying insolvency will face firm regulatory intervention, signaling that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will not hesitate to act decisively against banks threatening financial stability. His remarks underscore the central bank’s commitment to maintaining vigilant oversight despite recent economic improvements.

The warning comes as the regulator introduces enhanced supervisory measures designed to align Ghana’s banking supervision with international standards. New directives cover Bancassurance, Large Exposures and Credit Concentration Risk Management, with upcoming drafts addressing Liquidity Risk Management, Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book, Stress Testing and Recovery Planning.

The Bank will tackle high non performing loans and weak risk management practices in the industry, work closely with banks to reduce cybersecurity breaches and strengthen capital adequacy requirements, according to statements from the Governor. These measures aim to deepen prudential oversight and enhance risk management practices across the banking sector.

Dr. Asiama outlined the central bank’s dual approach of supporting distressed institutions through corporate restructuring while simultaneously protecting the broader financial system from unstable players. He stressed that transparency, strong governance and responsible banking practices represent foundational requirements rather than optional guidelines for financial institutions.

The Governor referenced Sections 107 and 123 of the Banks and Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016, which empower the central bank to place failing institutions under administration or receivership when recovery appears impossible. While acknowledging such interventions are not taken lightly, he emphasized their necessity for preventing systemic risk.

Banks must maintain required capital adequacy ratios and fully comply with prudential guidelines or face potential sanctions including receivership. Creative accounting practices, cash suppression schemes and asset manipulation topped the list of red flags that could push financial institutions toward insolvency, according to the Governor’s recent warnings.

The transition period for compliance with the Outsourcing Directive has been extended to end December 2025 following consultations with the Ghana Association of Bankers, though Dr. Asiama cautioned this will be the final extension. The directive establishes conditions under which banks may delegate key functions such as information technology services, call centers or data processing to third party providers.

The renewed regulatory drive unfolds as Ghana’s economy shows tangible recovery signs. Headline inflation fell to 9.4 percent in September, marking the first single digit print in four years and ninth consecutive monthly decline. Economic growth has accelerated with gross domestic product expanding 6.3 percent in the second quarter while non oil GDP rose 7.8 percent.

However, Dr. Asiama indicated that improving economic conditions will not translate into relaxed regulatory standards. The central bank intends to maintain strong oversight to prevent any recurrence of the challenges that necessitated the previous sector cleanup, which saw multiple banks collapse due to insolvency, poor governance and regulatory violations.

For banking executives, the message signals clearly that the era of lax oversight has ended. Financial institutions showing weakness can expect decisive action from regulators determined to protect depositor funds and maintain system stability even as monetary policy shifts toward supporting economic growth.