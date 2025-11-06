Bank of Ghana Unveils Regulatory Framework for Digital Assets

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced a national policy framework to regulate virtual assets and service providers, outlining a risk-based approach to oversee the country’s rapidly expanding digital currency market.

The policy, released November 5, 2025, sets out Ghana’s official position on virtual assets through a risk-based framework that balances innovation with consumer protection, financial stability and measures against money laundering. The initiative follows significant growth in cryptocurrency use, with more than three million Ghanaians now participating in the digital asset ecosystem.

The decision stems from Ghana’s 2024 National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism risk assessment, which found cryptocurrencies increasingly being used for payments, trading, and investment with limited oversight. The central bank determined that prohibition would push activity underground, heightening risks of financial crime and consumer abuse.

“Virtual assets can no longer remain outside Ghana’s financial regulatory purview,” the Bank stated, adding that the approach will be neutral rather than hostile or overly permissive, allowing responsible innovation while safeguarding monetary and financial integrity.

The framework establishes six guiding principles, including ensuring providers face regulation, applying activity-based and risk-sensitive oversight, enhancing inter-agency collaboration, and boosting public literacy on digital finance. All Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) operating in or from Ghana must register and obtain licenses depending on their activities, including exchange, wallet management, custody, payments, and brokerage.

The policy proposes creating a Virtual Assets Regulatory Office (VARO), a dedicated agency to supervise the sector. VARO will coordinate with regulators including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Ghana Revenue Authority, National Communications Authority, and Cybersecurity Authority, serving as a bridge between government and the digital asset industry.

The BoG will supervise activities related to payments and custody, while the SEC will oversee trading and investment services. The FIC will handle compliance with anti-money laundering requirements in coordination with other regulators. Strict requirements will be enforced under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Ghana will adopt the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule, requiring providers to collect and share sender and receiver information on all transfers to ensure transparency and traceability.

The policy recommends a National Virtual Assets Literacy Initiative (NaVALI), developed in partnership with the SEC and Ministry of Education, to educate the public and promote safer participation, especially among youth who dominate the space.

While acknowledging the potential benefits of blockchain and tokenized finance, including faster remittances and financial inclusion, the central bank stressed that virtual assets are not legal tender and cannot be used for official settlement in Ghana.

A registration exercise conducted in July 2025 identified over 100 companies providing services to the three million user base. The announcement marks a major policy shift from the Bank’s earlier cautionary position. In 2018 and 2022, the Bank warned that cryptocurrencies were not legal tender and directed financial institutions to avoid processing related transactions. The 2025 policy transitions from warning to regulation.

The initiative positions Ghana among African economies taking structured steps toward regulating cryptocurrencies and blockchain services while fostering innovation.