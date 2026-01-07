Bank of Ghana to Share Gold Program Oversight Burden

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) plans to redistribute responsibility for its gold backed stabilization program within a broader government framework, shifting away from the central bank bearing the financial and operational burden alone. The move signals a transition from crisis management toward sustainable governance as Ghana’s economy stabilizes.

Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama said the domestic gold purchase program, introduced when foreign exchange markets were fragile and confidence was weak, has moved from concept to full operation and is now embedded in Ghana’s macroeconomic framework. The focus should no longer be on whether the program should exist, but on how it is governed, refined, and sustained in the national interest, he stated.

Speaking at the 77th Annual New Year’s School and Conference at the University of Ghana, Dr Asiama framed monetary policy as an enabler rather than an end in itself. He argued that the relative macroeconomic stability achieved in 2025 must now be put to productive use.

“If the past year was about restoring confidence, then 2026 must be about putting that confidence to work carefully and with integrity,” he said. The statement reflected broader themes in his address linking crisis response measures to long term economic transformation.

The gold initiative, launched at the height of Ghana’s economic vulnerability, was designed to bolster foreign reserves, stabilize the cedi, and support recovery by leveraging the country’s gold resources. Dr Asiama said it played a vital role in that stabilization effort, though he acknowledged it came at a cost.

Under the program’s original structure, which included multiple components such as gold for oil and gold for forex arrangements, the central bank absorbed significant financial risks to protect offtake agreements and restore market confidence. That burden was a deliberate national choice at the time, according to the Governor.

Over the past year, authorities have moved to refine the framework. The gold for oil component was canceled, while other elements were restructured to strengthen governance, transparency, and risk management, particularly in the artisanal and small scale mining sector. Settlement risks were reduced, pricing improved through lower discounts and fees, and coordination across the gold value chain was tightened.

A new gold foreign exchange auction mechanism was also introduced to bring more structure and transparency to international gold trading. These adjustments addressed concerns raised by critics about operational costs and sustainability of the program as originally configured.

Dr Asiama said the remaining gold for reserves program must be more firmly anchored across government institutions so that sustainability does not rest on the Bank of Ghana alone. The central bank, working with the Gold Board and the Finance Ministry, plans to convene a policy workshop bringing together market practitioners, legal experts, and policymakers to review best practices and future options.

The Governor’s comments come within a broader policy recalibration as Ghana seeks to transition from crisis management to longer term growth. He stressed that development requires collaboration beyond government, calling for informed debate and evidence based policy as the country builds on recent stability.

“The Ghana we want cannot be built by government alone,” he said, adding that sound institutions and shared responsibility will determine whether the gains of 2025 translate into a more resilient and competitive economy in 2026. This emphasis on institutional collaboration suggests recognition that concentrated program responsibility created vulnerabilities.

The restructuring addresses persistent questions about whether the central bank should bear primary responsibility for what is essentially a fiscal and industrial policy intervention. Distributing oversight across multiple agencies could improve accountability while reducing concentration of financial risk within the monetary authority.

However, implementation challenges remain. Coordinating multiple government institutions with different mandates and priorities could complicate decision making and slow response times during market stress. Clear delineation of responsibilities will be essential to avoid gaps or overlaps in program management.

The planned policy workshop represents an effort to build consensus around reforms before implementation. Including external experts and market practitioners could provide credibility and technical expertise while reducing perceptions that changes reflect narrow bureaucratic interests rather than sound policy design.