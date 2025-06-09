Bank of Ghana Spends GH¢8.6 Billion on Inflation Control

The Bank of Ghana spent GH¢8.6 billion on open market operations in 2024 as part of its efforts to curb inflation and stabilize the economy, contributing significantly to its annual operating loss of GH¢9.49 billion.

According to its 2024 annual report, the central bank absorbed GH¢134 billion in excess liquidity, equivalent to 1.7% of GDP, through monetary policy tools such as securities issuance and sterilisation instruments. While these measures helped maintain macroeconomic stability, they came at a steep financial cost.

The amount spent on liquidity control in 2024 slightly exceeded the GH¢8.37 billion recorded in 2023, reflecting sustained interest expenses despite a moderation in sterilisation intensity. In 2023, liquidity absorption had reached 3% of GDP, but the central bank adopted a more measured approach in 2024 after inflation fell sharply from 54.1% to 23.2%. Inflation remained elevated but stable throughout 2024, fluctuating between 23% and 25%.

Ghana’s economy grew by 5.7% in 2024, driven primarily by industrial, services, and agricultural sector performance rather than monetary policy interventions. However, the Bank of Ghana continued aggressive liquidity management into 2025, setting monthly records with GH¢15.5 billion absorbed in February, GH¢21.6 billion in March, and GH¢33.3 billion in April. These operations were supported by new policy instruments, including a 273-day sterilisation bill and a revised cash reserve ratio framework.

The financial strain of these measures was evident in the central bank’s balance sheet, which showed total liabilities of GH¢276.38 billion against assets of GH¢215.06 billion, leaving a negative equity position of GH¢61.32 billion. While this marked an improvement from 2023’s GH¢65.34 billion deficit, the bank’s operating income of GH¢9.4 billion in 2024 was insufficient to cover expenses of GH¢18.88 billion. A major contributor to the loss was the Gold for Oil (G4O) program, which recorded a GH¢1.82 billion deficit in 2024, prompting the bank to withdraw from the initiative in March 2025.

To address its financial challenges, the Bank of Ghana signed a recapitalization agreement with the Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund in January 2025. The bank’s board affirmed its policy solvency, stating it could continue funding monetary operations despite negative equity. “The Bank will continue to operate efficiently and effectively on a going concern basis and achieve its policy mandates,” the board said in its report. Future projections anticipate lower inflation and interest rates, which should reduce the cost of open market operations and foreign exchange losses, historically accounting for 69% of expenses.

Central banks in emerging markets often face difficult trade-offs between inflation control and fiscal sustainability, particularly when monetary tightening coincides with high public debt and external vulnerabilities.