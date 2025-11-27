Bank of Ghana Slashes Policy Rate by 350 Basis Points to 18 Percent

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cut the Monetary Policy Rate from 21.5 percent to 18 percent, a massive 350 basis point reduction that marks one of its boldest single moves in recent years as inflation continues its rapid decline.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, signals a major shift in the central bank’s stance as new economic data and unfolding developments reshape the outlook. Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama stated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by majority to implement the aggressive cut following its 127th meeting held from November 24 to 26, 2025.

Officials said the cut reflects improved macroeconomic conditions and expectations for further declines in consumer inflation. The move is designed to encourage borrowing, stimulate investment and support growth across the economy.

With this latest cut, the central bank has now lowered the policy rate by a cumulative 1,000 basis points in 2025 alone, making this one of the most aggressive easing cycles in recent history. The rate has reached its lowest level in more than three years.

“The prevailing high real interest rates provided some scope to ease monetary policy to further boost the growth recovery efforts,” Governor Asiama said. “The bank projects a continued stable inflation profile around the target and well into the first half of next year, 2026,” he added.

After peaking at over 54 percent in December 2022, its highest in two decades, inflation fell back into the Bank of Ghana’s target range of 6 to 10 percent by September this year. It continued to decline further in October, reaching a more than four year low of 8 percent.

The sharp disinflation has been supported by Ghana’s improved fiscal position and a surge in global gold prices. As Africa’s largest gold producer, Ghana has benefited significantly from the commodity rally, helping the cedi appreciate by about 30 percent against the United States (US) dollar this year. The stronger currency has further eased import costs and dampened inflationary pressure.

According to the BoG, the interest equivalent of the 91 day benchmark rate eased to 10.6 percent in October 2025, from 25.8 percent in October 2024. Average bank lending rate declined to 22.2 percent compared with 30.5 percent in the same comparative period.

This has triggered a gradual recovery in private sector credit growth. From 7.1 percent contraction in May 2025, private sector credit growth in real terms has improved to 5.4 percent in October 2025.

At the end of September, the Bank’s updated Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) recorded a strong growth outturn of 9.6 percent, compared to 2.9 percent growth for the corresponding period of 2024. Industrial production, international trade activities, credit to the private sector and consumption contributed to the increase in the Index over the period.

Budget performance over the first nine months was marked by strong fiscal consolidation. Revenue and grants fell below the target by 4.7 percent, while expenditure was below the target by 15 percent. This resulted in an overall fiscal deficit on commitment basis of 1.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than the target deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP.

The primary balance on commitment basis recorded a surplus of 1.6 percent of GDP, compared with the target of 1.0 percent.

The current account surplus, together with favorable balances in the capital and financial accounts, translated into an overall balance of payment surplus of 1.8 billion US dollars (USD) and supported an accumulation of reserve assets to 11.4 billion dollars in October 2025, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover.

The reserve accumulation efforts have helped provide cushion for the currency, with the cedi strengthening against the major trading currencies. In the year to 21st November 2025, the cedi recorded an appreciation of 32.2 percent against the US dollar.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, in his recent budget presentation, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation as the country prepares to exit its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. He projected a primary budget surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP by 2026, with Ghana’s overall fiscal deficit expected to narrow from a projected 2.8 percent in 2025 to 2.2 percent in 2026.

Johnson Asiama said on Monday in his opening remarks at the rate setting MPC that sharply rising real interest rates presented a key challenge even as the economy showed its strongest fundamentals in years. He said Ghana’s economy was moving from recovery to expansion following its worst crisis in a generation.

Economic growth was 6.3 percent in the first half of 2025 and international reserves at 11.41 billion dollars, the highest in years, while its cedi currency has remained broadly stable.

The September MPC meeting had delivered a record 350 basis point reduction to 21.5 percent, citing a sustained fall in inflation. Earlier in July 2025, the MPC reduced the rate by 300 basis points from 28 percent to 25 percent, following a marginal increase in March from 27 percent to 28 percent. The Committee maintained the 28 percent rate at its May meeting.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a cut of 250 basis points to 19 percent after the September reduction. However, the actual cut of 350 basis points to 18 percent matched the median estimate of five economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Ghana’s inflation rate continued its impressive downward trajectory, easing for the tenth consecutive month to 8.0 percent year on year in October 2025, from 9.4 percent in September, the lowest level recorded since June 2021. Food inflation fell sharply to 9.5 percent year on year in October from 11.8 percent in September, supported by favorable base effects and increased food supply resulting from the ongoing harvest season.

The sharp rate cut is expected to translate into lower lending rates in the medium term, offering relief to businesses and households that have struggled with high borrowing costs. The reduced borrowing costs should support increased investment in productive sectors and stimulate consumer spending.

However, some analysts had urged caution. Professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) advised the Bank of Ghana to consider lingering external risks, including rising Islamist insurgency in the Sahel that could threaten Ghana’s growth trajectory.

The aggressive easing cycle reflects the central bank’s confidence in the inflation outlook and the stability of macroeconomic fundamentals. The combination of fiscal consolidation, improved external balances, currency appreciation and declining inflation has created room for monetary policy support to economic growth.

The policy rate guides the interest rates at which banks extend credit to businesses and households, making it a critical tool for managing inflation, investment and overall economic activity. The substantial reduction signals that the central bank believes inflation risks have diminished sufficiently to prioritize growth support.

Going forward, the Bank of Ghana will continue monitoring inflation developments, exchange rate stability, fiscal performance and external sector dynamics to ensure monetary policy remains appropriately calibrated. The challenge lies in maintaining price stability while supporting economic expansion as Ghana transitions from crisis recovery to sustainable growth.