Bank of Ghana Slashes Benchmark Rate to 18 Percent

The Bank of Ghana (BOG) reduced its monetary policy rate by 350 basis points to 18 percent on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, marking the third consecutive aggressive cut as inflation continues its dramatic decline from crisis levels witnessed in previous years.

Governor Johnson Asiama announced the decision following the 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, stating that macroeconomic conditions have broadly improved and inflation is expected to remain within the target band of six to 10 percent into the first half of 2026. The reduction exceeded expectations of most economists polled by Reuters, who had forecast a 250 basis point cut.

The central bank has now lowered rates by a cumulative 1,000 basis points throughout 2025, following previous cuts of 300 basis points in July and 350 basis points in September. The aggressive easing cycle represents one of the most substantial monetary policy shifts in the country’s recent history, designed to support economic recovery while maintaining price stability.

Asiama emphasized that high real interest rates provide scope to ease policy and boost growth recovery efforts. He noted the significant build up of foreign reserves provides an anchor for exchange rate stability, reducing inflationary pressures from currency depreciation. The cedi has appreciated 32.2 percent against the US dollar year to date as of November 21, 2025.

Inflation fell to eight percent in October 2025, reaching its lowest level in more than four years and marking the 10th consecutive monthly decline. The figure represents a dramatic turnaround from December 2022, when inflation peaked above 54 percent at its highest level in two decades. Food inflation declined sharply to 9.5 percent in October from 11.8 percent in September, supported by favorable base effects and increased supply from harvest season.

The interest equivalent of the 91 day benchmark treasury bill rate eased to 10.6 percent in October 2025, down from 25.8 percent in October 2024. Average bank lending rates declined to 22.2 percent compared with 30.5 percent in the same period, triggering gradual recovery in private sector credit growth. Real private sector credit growth improved to 5.4 percent in October 2025 from a 7.1 percent contraction in May 2025.

Budget performance over the first nine months demonstrated strong fiscal consolidation. Revenue and grants fell below target by 4.7 percent while expenditure came in 15 percent below target. This resulted in an overall fiscal deficit on commitment basis of 1.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than the target deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP. The primary balance recorded a surplus of 1.6 percent of GDP compared with the target of one percent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff level agreement with Ghana on the fifth review of the country’s three year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme in October 2025. The review, which awaits Executive Board approval, noted that Ghana has made notable progress in restoring macroeconomic stability. Once approved, Ghana would gain access to Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 267.5 million, approximately US$385 million, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 1,975.5 million, about US$2,825 million.

The IMF statement acknowledged that macroeconomic stabilization is taking root, with growth in the first half of 2025 stronger than anticipated. The external sector improved noticeably on robust exports, particularly gold and cocoa. International reserves accumulation continues to exceed programme targets, while the cedi appreciated markedly in the first half of the year. Growth is projected at 4.8 percent in 2026.

Ghana’s turnaround follows years of fiscal instability and debt distress that necessitated the IMF bailout programme approved in May 2023. The country has benefited significantly from rising global gold prices as Africa’s largest gold producer. The commodity rally helped strengthen the cedi and ease import costs, further dampening inflationary pressure.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, in his recent budget presentation, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation as the country prepares to exit the IMF programme. He projected a primary budget surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP by 2026, with Ghana’s overall fiscal deficit expected to narrow from a projected 2.8 percent in 2025 to 2.2 percent in 2026.

The monetary policy rate guides interest rates at which banks extend credit to businesses and households, making it a critical tool for managing inflation, investment and overall economic activity. The reduction to 18 percent is expected to translate into lower lending rates in the medium term, offering relief to businesses and households that have struggled with high borrowing costs during the crisis period.

Reserve accumulation efforts have helped cushion the currency, with international reserves reaching US$11.41 billion, the highest in years. This buffer provides confidence to policymakers that exchange rate stability can be maintained even as monetary policy eases. The central bank, in collaboration with the IMF, developed a structured foreign exchange operations framework to intermediate flows and smooth excessive market volatility while accumulating reserves.

Authorities have taken strong actions to support financial stability, including implementing a strategy to restructure and reform state owned banks. The recapitalization of state owned banks is expected to be completed by end 2025. Addressing gaps in the crisis management and resolution framework remains a priority, alongside implementing a multi pronged strategy to tackle non performing loans.

Economic analysts view the rate cut positively while emphasizing the need for sustained discipline. Samir Khan, director and chief economist at Mansa Capital, stated the decision demonstrates a measured approach by the Bank of Ghana and shows they are considering the long term while remaining committed to macroeconomic stability.

The comprehensive debt restructuring is progressing well. Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Official Creditor Committee under the G20 Common Framework, bilateral agreements have been concluded with five countries. This progress is critical for Ghana’s debt sustainability as the country seeks to regain full access to international capital markets.

Looking ahead, the central bank projects a continued stable inflation profile around the target band well into the first half of 2026. Current risks in the outlook that could shift the path of inflation away from target have moderated significantly. The positive momentum is expected to continue into 2026, though external risks remain significant largely due to lingering uncertainty of commodity prices for Ghana’s key exports.

The final sixth review of the IMF programme is scheduled for April 2026, with the arrangement set to expire in May 2026. Successful completion would demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to comprehensive economic reforms and fiscal responsibility. The rate cut signals growing confidence among policymakers that the country’s economic recovery is firmly established and can be sustained beyond the IMF programme period.