Bank of Ghana Signals Stricter Banking Supervision Despite Sector Recovery and Profitability Gains

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Asiama announced the central bank will introduce new stress tests, recovery planning requirements and stricter enforcement measures to protect financial stability despite banks returning to profitability during a post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting with bank heads on Wednesday December 18.

The regulator stated the next phase of reforms will focus on forward looking oversight and tighter risk controls following the banking sector recovery period. The announcement comes after the MPC cut the benchmark monetary policy rate by 350 basis points (bps) to 18 percent on November 26 from 21.5 percent, extending an easing cycle by 1000 basis points as inflation fell to 6.3 percent in December 2025 and external buffers strengthened.

Asiama stated the regulator would consolidate recent gains with strict enforcement, indicating the central bank would be firm where risks to stability emerge. The tougher tone follows years of strain in the financial system and deliberate efforts by the central bank to rebuild confidence with lenders after the domestic debt exchange program that restructured government securities held by banks.

Provisional data show the economy expanded by 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2025 slightly below the year earlier pace but pointing to resilience across productive sectors. Business and consumer confidence indicators remained positive in September according to official data, while inflation returned to the median of the central bank’s eight percent plus or minus two percent target band for the first time in several years.

Ghana’s external buffers have rebuilt on the back of strong export performance led by gold and supported by cocoa, strengthening the current account position and improving the country’s ability to absorb future shocks. Fiscal consolidation remains on course and aligned with reforms under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility program according to the central bank.

Deposit money banks remain sound profitable and well capitalized with financial soundness indicators showing year on year gains across solvency, profitability, asset quality and efficiency. The non performing loan ratio declined to 19.5 percent in October 2025 from 22.7 percent a year earlier helped by pickup in credit growth and contraction in the stock of bad loans, though the central bank cautioned that credit risks remain elevated.

The regulator plans to introduce new directives covering stress testing, recovery planning and risk management with a revised risk based supervisory framework shifting oversight toward a more preventive approach emphasizing business risk, financial resilience, governance and operational resilience. Asiama stated the Bank of Ghana will remain a firm fair and transparent partner that is supportive when necessary but uncompromising where stability is at risk.