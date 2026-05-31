Bank of Ghana Sets Uniform 20% Reserve Ratio

The Bank of Ghana has replaced its tiered cash reserve rules with a uniform 20 percent ratio from June 4, aiming to defend the cedi and curb inflation.

The decision came at the end of the 130th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Accra on May 20, where the central bank also held its benchmark Policy Rate at 14 percent. Under the change, banks must hold 20 percent of all deposits, in both cedis and foreign currency, with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in local currency.

The new Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) clears away a more complex regime. The previous dynamic framework tied each bank’s reserve requirement to its lending, ranging from 15 to 25 percent, and a 2025 reform had required banks to match the currency of their reserves to their deposits. The bank says the simpler, higher ratio will mop up excess liquidity and complement its open market operations, leaving less idle cash for speculative trading that pressures the cedi.

Governor Johnson Asiama framed the caution around external risks, pointing to the conflict in the Middle East and its push on global oil prices. “The elephant in the room here is the Middle East crisis,” he said, noting that the committee saw room to ease but chose to wait. The cedi had depreciated about 8.4 percent against the dollar by mid May, even as gross reserves rose to 14.4 billion dollars.

Analysts caution that the move is a trade-off for ordinary customers rather than a clear win. Because the central bank pays no interest on the reserves, they describe the requirement as an implicit cost that banks may recover through higher fees and charges. With a fifth of deposits locked away, lenders will also have less to lend, which could tighten credit and raise borrowing costs even with the policy rate unchanged.

The flip side, they note, is a steadier cedi and firmer shield against imported inflation. The next MPC meeting is scheduled for July 22.

This summary is for general information and is not financial advice.