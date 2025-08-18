Bank of Ghana Sets 2026 Deadline for Banks to Slash Bad Loans

Ghana’s central bank has ordered all regulated financial institutions to cut their non-performing loan (NPL) ratios to 10% or lower by December 2026—or face strict enforcement measures.

Microfinance institutions must meet an even tougher 5% threshold under existing rules.

The directive, issued by Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson-Asiama, targets a critical threat to the sector’s stability. NPLs—loans unpaid for 90+ days—currently burden banks, eroding profitability and solvency. From January 2027, institutions breaching the limit must report violations within 10 working days. They’ll then have 30 days to submit a board-approved recovery plan detailing how to achieve compliance within one year.

These plans require concrete action: setting up specialized units staffed by skilled professionals to chase repayments and manage risky accounts. Boards must allocate real resources, not just paperwork, to clean up loan books. “RFIs shall ensure NPL ratios do not exceed 10%,” stated the notice, emphasizing microfinance’s 5% cap.

While this may tighten lending standards and intensify repayment monitoring, the long-term goal is safeguarding depositors and restoring confidence. Rural communities and small businesses heavily rely on these institutions. The crackdown aims to free up capital for productive lending, though some fear it could squeeze credit access.

Will this end the bad-loan epidemic? Success hinges on banks balancing rigor with support for genuinely struggling borrowers.