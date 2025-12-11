Bank of Ghana Seeks Public Comments on Non Interest Banking Guidelines

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has invited the banking industry, financial technology companies and the general public to submit comments on its draft guidelines for the regulation and supervision of non-interest banking in Ghana by December 24, 2025. The exposure draft, issued in accordance with the Central Bank’s Procedures for Issuance of Directives (2020), aims to support growing demand for non-interest financial products and services from individuals, banks and other financial institutions.

The draft guidelines have been published on the BoG website and will remain accessible for a minimum of 14 days. The proposed framework is expected to strengthen Ghana’s real sector, enhance financial inclusion, support achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and create new job opportunities in banking and finance, according to the Central Bank. These outcomes align with its core mandate of maintaining price stability, safeguarding financial stability and promoting economic development.

Among key provisions, the draft guideline empowers the Bank of Ghana to determine the minimum paid up capital and application fees for all Non-Interest Financial Institutions (NIFIs). In cases of foreign ownership, at least 60 percent of the required capital must be brought into Ghana in convertible currency and invested in non-interest compliant instruments.

Once final approval is granted, applicants will be required to pay the licensing fee before a licence is issued. Licensed institutions must also pay an annual licensing fee on or before January 31 each year, the Central Bank stated.

On eligibility, the draft specifies that any entity seeking to operate a non-interest banking business must be incorporated under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), in line with Act 774, Act 930 and Act 1032, and must obtain a licence from the Bank of Ghana. Applications must be made in writing to the Governor and indicate whether the applicant seeks a full fledged Non-Interest Banking (NIB) licence or a window.

The guidelines further require fintech companies offering non-interest based products to enter into written agreements with licensed Non-Interest Banking Institutions (NIBIs) approved by the Bank. Under such arrangements, the NIBI will be responsible for product structuring, governance and financial obligations, while the fintech company may act as a technology and distribution partner.

Additionally, NIBIs must ensure that their products exclude interest, excessive uncertainty, gambling or betting elements, and non-compliant derivative instruments. They must not finance or invest in activities prohibited under non-interest banking and finance principles.

Professor John Gatsi, Advisor to the Governor on Non-Interest Banking and Finance, previously disclosed that the Bank of Ghana is preparing to introduce a comprehensive framework preserving the nation’s secular identity and ensuring market neutrality across the financial system. While the initiative will expand financial inclusion, it will operate within a regulatory model that avoids overt religious affiliation and maintains equal access for all citizens.

Speaking during a webinar organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana in November, Professor Gatsi said the central bank’s approach is deliberately measured. At the outset, non-interest banking will be limited in scope, excluding microfinance institutions, rural banks and community banks. The intention is to start well, have control and manage before escalating, he explained.

Central to the Bank’s design is the principle of secular integrity. Professor Gatsi emphasized that institutions seeking to operate under the new regime must not use names or branding that suggest any religious association, whether Islamic, Christian or otherwise. We must preserve neutrality of the market, he said, noting that non-interest banking in Ghana will be driven by ethical financial practice and inclusivity rather than religious identity.

The regulatory foundation draws from Act 930, the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016, which already provides for key prudential standards including anti-money laundering provisions, liquidity management and sources of capital. These statutory provisions will remain fully applicable to non-interest banks, ensuring consistency with the broader financial system.

Professor Gatsi explained that liquidity management for non-interest institutions will be guided by asset backed structures and risk sharing models rather than conventional interest based instruments, but still meet the same prudential benchmarks.

The new framework will extend beyond banking to cover capital markets and insurance. The Bank of Ghana is collaborating with other financial sector regulators including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and National Insurance Commission (NIC) to finalize harmonized guidelines for Sukuk, which are non-interest bonds, and Takaful, which refers to non-interest insurance products.

A joint committee has been formed to ensure synchronized guidelines across banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. Professor Gatsi stated that ensuring the banking, capital market and insurance frameworks evolve together and not in isolation remains a priority.

The draft non-interest banking guideline underwent internal validation at BoG before being presented to the Governor for review. The Bank has now published it for public comment as part of its standard consultation process. Publication of the final document is expected by the end of 2025.

To support the rollout, BoG hosted a capacity building program on December 1, 2025 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, targeting banks, insurers and capital market players. The training focused on Sukuk structuring, non-interest product development, licensing procedures and governance models.

Delivering a speech on behalf of Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Ismail Adam said the initiative marks the first major regulatory effort to operationalize non-interest banking since its legalization in 2016 under Act 930. The program is designed to equip banks and regulators with the skills and knowledge required for effective implementation.

The Governor emphasized that the model of banking is asset backed, risk sharing and profit and loss driven, unlike conventional banking which is largely debt based and interest driven. Building expertise in areas such as product development, contract structuring, accounting, auditing and taxation is essential for successful adoption of Non-Interest Banking and Finance (NIBF) in Ghana.

He further emphasized the need for banks to upgrade their systems and infrastructure, noting that traditional core banking systems are not designed to support non-interest products. He urged financial institutions to conduct technology audits, develop phased implementation plans and invest in staff training.

Professor Gatsi also described a two tier governance model for the new system. Each institution will have its own internal governance committee responsible for vetting non-interest products, while a central oversight body at BoG will validate compliance with ethical and prudential standards. Governance is at the heart of non-interest banking, he noted.

The Bank of Ghana aims to conclude nationwide stakeholder consultations on its framework by December 2025. Professor Gatsi confirmed this timeline in a recent interview with 3Business, emphasizing that thorough engagement is critical for successful implementation. The Bank has already consulted professional associations, the Securities and Exchange Commission, media representatives and international organizations.

The rebranding from Islamic Banking to Non-Interest Banking and Finance reflects the framework’s broader ethical scope beyond any single faith tradition. Professor Gatsi clarified this shift promotes inclusivity and aligns with the Bank of Ghana Act (Section 18, 1R), which legally enables non-interest financial services.

Globally, the non-interest finance industry continues expanding. According to Standard Chartered, Islamic finance assets surpassed $5 trillion in 2024 and are projected to reach $7.5 trillion by 2028. The global Sukuk market alone is expected to grow from $1.08 trillion in 2024 to $1.295 trillion in 2025, driven by rising investor appetite for ethical, asset backed financial instruments.

Ghana’s non-interest banking framework builds on lessons from countries such as Nigeria, Malaysia, Kenya and South Africa, where the model has demonstrated viability. Nigeria, in particular, has provided instructive case studies, prompting a recent knowledge sharing mission by BoG’s specialized team.

The framework, when issued, will diversify the country’s financial architecture and reshape how trade, infrastructure and major projects are funded. The rollout is also expected to create new employment opportunities across the financial ecosystem, particularly in the capital market. Conventional banks are already preparing to open specialized non-interest banking windows, which will require staff trained in the operations and principles of the model.

Jamil Ampomah, Africa Director of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), said the institution’s strong interest in non-interest banking stems from its potential to deepen access to finance and strengthen foundations of inclusive economic growth. He said non-interest banking offers opportunities to diversify financial products and scale up emerging segments such as green finance.

This is not merely an experiment. It is about deepening financial inclusion and creating space for alternative forms of finance that align with Ghana’s secular and regulatory principles, Professor Gatsi asserted. The framework represents a significant evolution in Ghana’s financial sector architecture, balancing innovation with regulatory prudence.

Upon completion, the Bank will formally announce whether market conditions permit licensed institutions to commence non-interest banking operations. This follows the Mahama administration’s broader agenda to modernize Ghana’s financial sector while addressing ethical investment demands.