Bank of Ghana Reports GH¢7.1 Billion Loss on Gold Programme

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has disclosed that its Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) recorded total net losses of GH¢7.1 billion between 2022 and 2024, prompting calls for reforms to improve operational efficiency.

The losses emerged from two components of the programme, the Gold for Oil (G4O) and Gold for Reserves (G4R) initiatives, according to official data released by the central bank in a letter dated January 12, 2026, sent to the Multimedia Group.

In 2022, the BoG recorded GH¢74.44 million in losses under the Gold for Oil programme after purchasing 3.47 tonnes of gold valued at US$194.43 million. Losses increased substantially in 2023, reaching GH¢1.37 billion. This included GH¢317.69 million in Gold for Oil losses and GH¢1.05 billion in Gold for Reserves losses, following the purchase of 37.02 tonnes of gold valued at US$1.55 billion.

In 2024, total losses surged to GH¢5.66 billion, comprising GH¢1.82 billion in G4O losses and GH¢3.84 billion in G4R losses, after acquiring 56.47 tonnes of gold valued at US$4.07 billion. For 2025, the Bank reported purchasing 110.99 tonnes of gold valued at US$11.4 billion, though loss figures for the year are still undergoing external audit.

The Bank clarified that some losses stemmed from Artisanal and Small Scale Mining (ASM) operations. ASM related losses totaled GH¢74 million in 2022, GH¢2.15 billion in 2023, and GH¢4.84 billion in 2024.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, disclosed that an audit of the gold reserve programme is currently underway, with the final report expected in March 2026. He attributed the losses to inherent costs in the trading model, which the central bank largely absorbed.

Dr Asiama emphasized that while the programme had faced challenges, it remained a strategic initiative for Ghana’s economic stability. He called for a unified approach among policymakers, regulators, and industry players to ensure the scheme delivers long term benefits to the economy.

The central bank announced on Thursday that reforms have received board approval and are consistent with measures outlined in Ghana’s 2026 national budget. As part of the initiative, the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) will be fully resourced to enhance its institutional capacity and operational effectiveness.

Launched in 2021, the DGPP was established to boost foreign exchange reserves through the purchase of locally refined gold, particularly from the small scale mining sector. The programme has supported efforts to ease external borrowing pressures, stabilize the cedi, and build gold backed reserves.

According to the Bank of Ghana, the upcoming reforms will focus on improving pricing mechanisms and operational efficiency. Key changes will target lower intermediary costs, increased transparency, and gold pricing that better reflects prevailing market conditions.

Starting in January 2026, GoldBod is expected to transition from being an agent of the Bank of Ghana to a fully independent operational entity. This review aims to reduce intermediation fees by streamlining the buying process, which is expected to cut costs that previously weighed on the central bank’s balance sheet.

The transition will also improve financial reporting by separating commercial activities from monetary policy, satisfying international calls for greater transparency and enhancing private competition by opening the aggregation process to more players.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced plans in the 2026 budget to allocate the cedi equivalent of US$279 million as a revolving fund for GoldBod, allowing it to purchase and export at least three tonnes of gold per week from small scale miners. The government also abolished the 1.5 percent withholding tax on unprocessed gold winnings by small scale miners to incentivize formalization.

Despite the reported losses, economists from the University of Ghana have argued that GoldBod should be treated as a strategic policy tool rather than judged solely on trading profits. A technical report titled “Evaluating the Macroeconomic Effects of the Ghana Gold Board” presented to GoldBod estimates that the programme helped formalize 39.4 tonnes of gold in 2025 alone, generating approximately US$3.8 billion in additional foreign exchange that would otherwise have been smuggled out of the country.

The report, authored by Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson, Peter Junior Dotse, and Prof. Agyapomaa Gyeke Dako, argues that GoldBod was designed to formalize gold exports, stabilize the foreign exchange market, and strengthen reserves, not to maximize short term profits.

According to the economists, GoldBod enabled ASM gold exports reached US$10.8 billion in 2025. Had Ghana sought to mobilize equivalent foreign exchange through external borrowing, the country would have faced annual interest costs of between US$756 million and US$1.08 billion, based on prevailing international borrowing rates of 7 to 10 percent.

By contrast, the inflows generated through GoldBod came without adding to Ghana’s debt stock, significantly easing pressure on public finances at a time of fiscal consolidation. Even when focusing only on gold recovered from reduced smuggling, the economists estimate that Ghana avoided between US$266 million and US$380 million in annual interest costs, savings that recur every year the programme remains effective.

Bank of Ghana gold holdings reached 38.04 tonnes by October 2025, a substantial increase from 8.78 tonnes held in May 2023, according to central bank data. This accumulation, managed by GoldBod, has provided the central bank with a hard asset buffer that reduces reliance on the US dollar.

Strategic pivots toward refining gold domestically rather than just exporting raw bullion are already underway, with the commissioning of a new national refinery expected in mid 2026. This move would allow Ghana to capture more of the value chain and further insulate the currency from raw commodity price swings.