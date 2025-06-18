Bank of Ghana Reaffirms Flexible Exchange Rate Policy

Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama has reiterated the Bank of Ghana’s commitment to a flexible exchange rate regime, dismissing suggestions of fixed currency targets despite the cedi’s significant recovery this year.

Speaking at a banking conference in Accra, Asiama emphasized that the 30% year-to-date appreciation against the US dollar reflects fundamental economic improvements rather than market intervention.

“The recent stability is not accidental,” Asiama stated, attributing the gains to Ghana’s IMF-backed fiscal consolidation, which has reduced inflation and restored investor confidence. The central bank has implemented several reforms including an enhanced foreign exchange auction system and stricter market surveillance to curb speculation. These measures have aligned currency flows with actual trade and investment activity while reducing reliance on reserve interventions.

Economic analysts note the cedi’s rebound has eased import costs and helped stabilize prices, though they caution that maintaining these gains will test Ghana’s fiscal discipline ahead of national elections. The Bank of Ghana maintains it will only intervene to address disruptive shocks, not to defend specific exchange rate levels.

This policy stance underscores the central bank’s focus on structural economic reforms as the foundation for lasting stability. With inflation slowing and external financing flows improving, Ghana’s monetary authorities appear determined to avoid short-term fixes that could undermine recent progress.