Bank of Ghana Raises SDI Annual License Fee to GH¢50,000

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has increased the annual licensing fee for Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions (SDIs) to GH¢50,000, effective January 1, 2026. The adjustment is anchored in the provisions of the Banks and Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), particularly Section 12(2)(b), which empowers the central bank to review fees applicable to regulated institutions.

The move forms part of broader regulatory reforms by the Bank of Ghana aimed at tightening supervision within the financial sector, improving compliance, and ensuring the long term stability of deposit taking institutions. The central bank has directed all affected institutions to comply with the new payment requirements within stipulated timelines.

SDIs include Microfinance Companies, Rural and Community Banks, Micro Credit Companies, Financial Non Governmental Organisations, Savings and Loan Companies and Finance Houses. Bank of Ghana is the body authorized to regulate and issue licenses to Banks and Specialised Deposit Taking institutions.

The Bank of Ghana maintains that the increase is necessary to adequately resource its supervisory and regulatory functions, enhance monitoring of SDIs, and protect depositors. The revised fee is intended to strengthen the resilience and integrity of Ghana’s financial system while promoting accountability and safer banking practices.

The announcement comes as the central bank continues its efforts to restore public confidence in the financial sector following reforms that saw several institutions lose their licenses. The regulatory changes seek to address challenges including poor corporate governance practices, inadequate risk management, and unsafe banking practices that previously plagued the sector.

Ghana’s deposit taking sector has undergone significant restructuring in recent years, with the Bank of Ghana implementing stricter capital requirements and supervision standards. The new licensing fee forms part of ongoing measures to ensure only financially sound and properly managed institutions operate in the sector.

All SDIs must take note of the revised fee structure and ensure timely payment to maintain their operating licenses beyond December 31, 2025. The Bank of Ghana has emphasized zero tolerance for non compliance with the updated requirements.