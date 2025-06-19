Bank of Ghana Pushes Traditional Lenders to Regain Digital Footing

The Bank of Ghana has issued a stark warning to traditional financial institutions about their declining role in the nation’s digital finance sector, where mobile money platforms now handle 97% of transaction volumes.

Governor Dr. Johnson P. Asiama revealed these figures at a banking industry forum, highlighting how telecom companies and fintech startups have captured 72% of transaction values while banks process less than 1% of digital payments.

This dramatic shift in Ghana’s financial landscape has prompted the central bank to establish a Technical Working Group on Open Banking Readiness. The group will develop standards for API integration and data sharing to help traditional lenders compete in an ecosystem increasingly dominated by mobile money services. “Banks must lead, not follow,” Dr. Asiama told banking executives, emphasizing that open banking frameworks could help financial institutions reclaim their relevance.

The challenge for banks appears most acute in rural areas and informal sectors, where over 4 million Ghanaians now access small loans through mobile platforms that traditional lenders typically cannot serve profitably. While Ghana boasts more than 24 million active mobile money accounts, adoption of sophisticated digital financial products like savings accounts and insurance remains limited, particularly among women and low-income populations.

As part of its response, the Bank of Ghana plans to implement interoperable digital identity standards across all financial service providers. The central bank is also developing regulatory guidelines for emerging technologies, including AI-powered fraud detection systems modeled after international examples. These measures aim to create a more inclusive digital finance environment while maintaining financial stability.

The central bank’s intervention comes at a critical juncture for Ghana’s financial sector, where the convenience of mobile money has reshaped consumer behavior. Traditional institutions now face the urgent task of adapting their services to remain competitive in a digital economy that continues to evolve at remarkable speed.