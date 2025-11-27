Bank of Ghana Projects Inflation Drop to Multi Year Lows

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) expressed strong confidence that inflation will continue declining toward historic lows, signaling what Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama described as a potential multi year era of price stability for the West African nation.

With inflation likely to settle between four to six percent by year end before stabilizing around the target band in 2026, Ghana is entering what could become a multi year period of price stability, Dr. Asiama stated at the opening of the 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Accra on November 24.

The projection represents a remarkable turnaround for an economy that grappled with inflation of 23.5 percent in January 2025. By October, headline inflation eased to the bank’s central target of 8.0 percent, marking the first time both food and non food inflation fell into single digits since July 2021.

Dr. Asiama attributed the sustained disinflation to multiple reinforcing factors including tight monetary policy, disciplined fiscal management, a relatively stable currency, and improved food supply conditions. Core inflation measures ranged between 5 and 7 percent, he noted, with price expectations by consumers, businesses, and the banking sector signaling well anchored inflation expectations for the coming year.

The inflation decline coincided with strong economic expansion. Ghana recorded 6.3 percent gross domestic product growth in the first half of 2025, with non oil GDP surging even higher to 7.8 percent, underscoring the strength of domestic economic activity driven largely by services and agriculture sectors.

High frequency indicators tracked by the central bank showed a significant nine percent increase in the Composite Index of Economic Activity, while business and consumer confidence indices remained firmly positive. These gains confirm the negative output gap is narrowing and the economy is shifting from recovery to expansion, Dr. Asiama explained.

Private sector credit showed signs of revival after prolonged weakness. From 7.1 percent contraction in May 2025, private sector credit growth in real terms improved to 5.4 percent in October 2025, reflecting gradual recovery in lending as interest rates moderated. The interest equivalent of the 91 day benchmark rate eased to 10.6 percent in October 2025 from 25.8 percent in October 2024, while average bank lending rates declined to 22.2 percent compared with 30.5 percent in the same comparative period.

Fiscal discipline provided crucial support for the disinflation process. Budget performance over the first nine months was marked by strong fiscal consolidation, with revenue and grants falling below target by 4.7 percent while expenditure came in 15 percent below target. This resulted in an overall fiscal deficit on commitment basis of 1.5 percent of GDP, better than the target deficit of 3.2 percent. The primary balance on commitment basis recorded a surplus of 1.6 percent of GDP compared with the target of 1.0 percent.

The external sector position strengthened dramatically. The current account improved significantly in the first nine months of 2025 to a surplus of $3.8 billion compared to $553.6 million for the same period in 2024. The trade surplus increased to $7.5 billion on the back of a surge in gold and cocoa export earnings, while private inward transfers remained high at $6.0 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Reserve accumulation provided a buffer for currency stability. Gross reserves climbed to $11.4 billion in October 2025, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover, marking the strongest external position in years. Projections suggest reserves could rise further to five months by the end of the year, signaling continued external sector resilience.

The reserve buildup helped cushion the cedi, which recorded an appreciation of 32.2 percent against the US dollar in the year to November 21, 2025. The currency’s strength reflected improved confidence and reforms in foreign exchange operations that contributed to better transparency and stronger forex market performance.

Dr. Asiama identified three priority areas deserving the committee’s careful attention during deliberations. First, the pace of disinflation and the appropriate real interest rate path. As inflation declines faster than projected, real interest rates have risen sharply. Staff analysis shows scope for gradual easing, but the balance must preserve credibility and avoid undermining the disinflation gains, he stated.

Second, the committee would examine foreign exchange market reforms and reserve diversification strategy. The significant improvements in forex operations and reserve management have supported macroeconomic stability, but ongoing monitoring remains essential to sustain confidence.

Third, emerging risks in the financial sector require attention. Deposit money banks remain sound, profitable and well capitalized, with the Non Performing Loan ratio declining to 19.5 percent in October 2025 from 22.7 percent in October 2024, driven by pickup in bank credit and contraction in the stock of NPLs. However, credit risks remain elevated, and policy actions to recapitalize the few undercapitalized banks and full implementation of new regulatory guidelines aimed at reducing NPLs would further strengthen the banking industry.

Following the three day meeting, the MPC announced on November 26 that it had cut the policy rate by 350 basis points, reducing it from 21.5 percent to 18 percent. The decision, reached by majority vote, marked the second consecutive substantial rate cut after a 350 basis point reduction in September from 25 percent to 21.5 percent.

The aggressive easing reflected the committee’s confidence that macroeconomic conditions had broadly improved and that maintaining excessively tight policy could unnecessarily constrain economic expansion. The Bank projects a continued stable inflation profile around the target and well into the first half of next year, 2026, Dr. Asiama emphasized at the press briefing announcing the decision.

The inflation achievement represents a dramatic reversal from Ghana’s worst economic crisis in a generation. Inflation peaked above 50 percent in early 2023 during a period of severe macroeconomic instability marked by debt distress, currency depreciation, and fiscal imbalances. The subsequent recovery under an International Monetary Fund supported program involved painful adjustments including domestic debt restructuring, tight monetary policy, and fiscal consolidation.

Ghana’s disinflation success story came on the back of strict fiscal discipline, a cautious yet firm monetary policy stance, and significant reforms in the foreign exchange operations framework, Dr. Asiama said. These reforms contributed significantly to improved transparency, stronger forex market performance, and growing investor confidence.

For households and businesses, the most encouraging signal is the possibility of a new era of price predictability. Sustained low inflation enables better financial planning, protects purchasing power, and reduces the erosion of savings that plagued many Ghanaians during the high inflation period.

The central bank’s task now focuses on maintaining the stability achieved while supporting the real sector’s ongoing recovery. Dr. Asiama emphasized that decisions must reinforce confidence, signal predictability, and keep Ghana on a path toward higher, job rich growth.

Yet challenges remain. While national inflation has fallen dramatically, regional disparities persist. Some northern regions continue experiencing substantially higher inflation than the national average, reflecting structural weaknesses including poor infrastructure, high transport costs, weak supply chains, and limited market access.

The banking sector still faces asset quality concerns despite improvements. While NPL ratios have declined, they remain elevated compared to pre crisis levels. Some institutions require recapitalization, and full implementation of regulatory guidelines will be necessary to strengthen the industry further.

External vulnerabilities also warrant monitoring. Ghana’s improved position depends heavily on sustained gold and cocoa export earnings, which remain subject to international price volatility. Any sharp deterioration in commodity markets could pressure reserves and the exchange rate.

The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for January 26 to 28, 2026. Markets will watch closely to see whether the central bank continues its easing cycle or pauses to assess the impact of recent rate cuts on inflation dynamics and credit growth.

For now, the inflation trajectory provides rare good news for an economy emerging from severe distress. If the BoG’s projections prove accurate and inflation settles between four and six percent by year end while remaining anchored around the target band through 2026, Ghana will have achieved a remarkable stabilization that seemed improbable just two years earlier.

The test ahead involves sustaining this stability while fostering inclusive growth that reaches all regions and all segments of society. Price stability alone is not sufficient for prosperity, but it provides an essential foundation for the economic expansion and job creation that Ghana urgently needs.