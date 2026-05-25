Bank of Ghana Pledges Smaller Losses in 2026

The Bank of Ghana has assured investors, businesses and the public that the record financial losses it recorded in 2025 will not recur at the same scale in 2026, citing significantly improved economic conditions.

Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama said the extraordinary circumstances that triggered the Central Bank’s losses had eased considerably, creating room for a stronger financial outlook this year. He maintained that the institution remained fully solvent and capable of delivering its core mandate of price and financial stability despite a weakened balance sheet.

The Central Bank recorded a combined operating and Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) loss of roughly GH¢34.92 billion in 2025, driven mainly by aggressive liquidity management, exchange rate valuation losses and the lingering impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). The losses pushed its cumulative deficit to GH¢96.3 billion by year end, prompting concern in some quarters over the Bank’s financial health.

Speaking at a briefing after the 130th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Dr Asiama explained that the largest single component was sterilisation and liquidity management operations, which cost GH¢16.73 billion as authorities tightened policy to contain inflation. A further GH¢19.32 billion in reserve-related valuation losses, recorded under OCI, stemmed largely from exchange rate movements and the revaluation of foreign assets and gold reserves.

He described the convergence of the DDEP impact, sharp cedi appreciation and costly open market operations as highly unusual and unlikely to repeat at the same magnitude. Pointing to the exchange rate outlook as a key factor, the Governor suggested that this year “revaluation losses could actually become revaluation gains.”

Dr Asiama revealed that the 2025 financial statements were prepared at a dollar selling rate of GH¢10.4, while the cedi currently trades around GH¢11.5 to the dollar. Preparing the same accounts at today’s rate, he said, would substantially alter the valuation of the Bank’s foreign assets.

The Governor added that the cost of open market operations was set to fall sharply in 2026 as inflation eased below the lower limit of the medium-term target band of 8 plus or minus 2 per cent, reducing the need for the expensive sterilisation operations undertaken last year.

He framed the losses as a necessary price for restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding investor confidence, arguing the stability gains were hard to quantify because they laid a foundation for future growth. He stressed that central banks worldwide could operate effectively through periods of accounting losses, since their primary duty is stability rather than commercial profit.

Dr Asiama reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to transparency and accountability, expressing confidence that a stabilising economy and a better exchange rate outlook would support a significant turnaround in its financial performance this year.