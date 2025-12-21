Bank of Ghana Plans Stronger Multi Agency Action Against Unlicensed Operators

The Bank of Ghana announced plans to deepen collaboration with state agencies to dismantle unlicensed financial institutions as part of efforts to protect the financial system from illegal operators threatening stability and consumer confidence across the country.

Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante Asiedu disclosed the strategy at a COCLAB Technical Committee workshop in Accra on Thursday, December 18, 2025, under the theme Promoting Financial Integrity through Multi Stakeholder Collaboration. The workshop brought together law enforcement agencies, judiciary representatives, banking community members and the Coordinated Anti Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Committee.

Mrs Asante Asiedu acknowledged previous enforcement measures including public warnings, enforcement actions and arrests with the Economic and Organised Crime Office proved insufficient. The Bank of Ghana received over 50 complaints in 2024 alone related to unregulated savings, investment and lending schemes that mimic legitimate financial products while imposing exorbitant charges.

The Deputy Governor urged COCLAB to establish structured multi agency working groups to analyze tactics of unlicensed financial operators and recommend joint enforcement and preventive measures. She proposed elevating selected COCLAB engagements to heads of institutions level to strengthen implementation, accountability and coordination across agencies.

Ghana’s financial sector assets rose from 102.1 billion cedis in 2015 to approximately 461.51 billion cedis as of October 2025 driven by digital transformation. Online banking transactions surged from 10.9 billion cedis in February 2024 to 28.8 billion cedis in February 2025. The rapid expansion exposed regulatory gaps enabling criminal operators to exploit vulnerable borrowers with punitive terms and abusive recovery practices.

The Bank of Ghana intensifies these efforts as Ghana prepares for its third round Mutual Evaluation by the Inter Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa scheduled for first quarter 2026. Demonstrating effective inter agency cooperation will be critical to Ghana’s assessment under international anti money laundering and counter terrorist financing standards.

Many victims of illegal schemes remain unaware that institutions they engage with lack proper licensing. The central bank plans to intensify public education efforts encouraging Ghanaians to verify regulatory status of financial institutions before conducting transactions.

Unlicensed entities exploit digital platforms including mobile money and social media to offer deceptive loans with data privacy violations. These operators often target consumers through mobile applications outside regulatory purview of the Bank of Ghana and Securities and Exchange Commission, promising unrealistic returns leading to significant financial losses.

Dr Kwasi Osei Yeboah, Head of Financial Stability Department at Bank of Ghana, described activities of cloned financial institutions as significant risk to financial system integrity. He urged participants to think broadly and purposefully to identify pragmatic solutions that would sanitize the sector.

Ghana’s economy posts encouraging indicators including 5.5 percent economic growth, inflation at 6.3 percent within target band and steady financial stability. The Deputy Governor warned that periods of recovery also attract bad actors seeking to exploit improved economic conditions.

The strengthened approach aims not only at enforcement but also at preventing future abuses and restoring confidence in Ghana’s financial system. Authorities link some unregulated entities to fraud, money laundering and other financial crimes requiring coordinated response from regulators, law enforcement bodies and judiciary.