Bank of Ghana Plans Phased Rollout of Non-Interest Banking

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is developing a carefully controlled framework to introduce non-interest banking into Ghana’s financial system by the end of 2025, with implementation planned in measured phases to ensure regulatory stability and market confidence.

Professor John Gatsi, Advisor to the Governor on Non-Interest Banking and Finance, announced during a recent webinar organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana that the central bank will launch the new banking model on a limited scale initially. The phased approach excludes microfinance institutions, rural banks, and community banks from the first stage.

“We are deploying this within a secular economy, and therefore there are rules to ensure that the market remains neutral,” Professor Gatsi stated. He emphasized that starting small allows regulators to identify challenges early, strengthen compliance systems, and build institutional capacity before expanding to other financial sector segments.

The framework requires institutions to avoid names or branding that suggest religious association, whether Islamic or Christian, to preserve market neutrality. Non-interest banking in Ghana will be driven by ethical financial practice and inclusivity rather than religious identity.

The regulatory design includes two types of licenses for market participants. Conventional banks wishing to offer non-interest products will apply for a window license, while institutions planning to operate entirely under non-interest principles will require a full non-interest banking license.

Capital requirements for establishing non-interest banks will strictly follow existing prudential and regulatory standards under the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930). Institutions must be fully incorporated in Ghana and have their capital sources thoroughly verified under BoG oversight.

Liquidity management for non-interest institutions will be guided by asset-backed structures and risk-sharing models rather than conventional interest-based instruments, but will still meet the same prudential benchmarks.

The draft non-interest banking guideline is currently undergoing internal validation at BoG and will soon be presented to the Governor for review and approval, with publication expected by year end. The guideline will define licensing requirements, governance structures, operational standards, and product approval processes.

Each institution will have its own internal governance committee responsible for vetting non-interest products, while a central oversight body at BoG will validate compliance with ethical and prudential standards.

BoG is collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and National Insurance Commission (NIC) to harmonize regulations on Sukuk (non-interest bonds) and Takaful (non-interest insurance). Professor Gatsi explained that a joint committee has been formed to ensure synchronized guidelines across banking, capital markets, and insurance sectors.

To support the rollout, BoG will host a capacity-building program on December 1, 2025, targeting banks, insurers, and capital market players. The training will focus on Sukuk structuring, non-interest product development, licensing procedures, and governance models.

According to Standard Chartered, Islamic finance assets surpassed US$5 trillion in 2024 and are projected to reach US$7.5 trillion by 2028. The global Sukuk market alone is expected to grow from US$1.08 trillion in 2024 to US$1.295 trillion in 2025, driven by rising investor appetite for ethical, asset-backed financial instruments.

Professor Gatsi emphasized that Ghana’s transition is anchored on proven international models from Nigeria, Malaysia, Kenya, and South Africa. He described the initiative as a significant evolution in Ghana’s financial sector architecture, balancing innovation with regulatory prudence.

The framework represents an effort to deepen financial inclusion and create space for alternative forms of finance that align with Ghana’s secular and regulatory principles while expanding access to ethical banking services.