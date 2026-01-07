Bank of Ghana Plans National Remittance Strategy to Channel Diaspora Funds

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) will roll out a National Remittance Strategy this year alongside a nationwide diaspora roadshow, aiming to transform how remittances from Ghanaians abroad are channeled into productive investments rather than consumption.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the initiatives on Monday at the London to Accra Economic Growth Summit held at Bank Square in Accra. The strategy will be developed in close partnership with the Ministry of Finance as part of broader efforts to boost foreign exchange inflows and deepen financial markets.

Dr. Asiama said the strategy would outline targeted interventions to strengthen remittance inflows, while the roadshow would promote broader and more inclusive engagement with Ghanaians in the diaspora. Within the year, we will roll out key initiatives, including a National Remittance Strategy, developed in close partnership with the Ministry of Finance, as well as a remittance roadshow to foster continent wide engagement with our diasporans, he stated.

The BoG Governor emphasized that diaspora remittances serve as both a stabilizing force and a catalyst for long term economic growth, particularly in a volatile global environment. He noted that strengthening the London to Accra remittance and investment corridor would be critical in enabling the British Ghanaian diaspora to convert ideas, innovation and capital into shared prosperity.

Data presented at the summit revealed that remittance inflows from the United Kingdom accounted for approximately 17.5 percent of total remittance receipts into Ghana between January and September 2025. This marks a significant decline from the same period in 2024, when the UK corridor contributed about 28 percent of all total inflows.

Dr. Asiama described the drop as highlighting both the importance of diaspora inflows and the need to rethink how they are harnessed. Diaspora inflows must be harnessed beyond consumption and deliberately channeled into sustainable investment, investment that drives long term growth, he said.

The Governor explained that when strategically deployed, diaspora funds can help finance small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), expand housing supply, modernize agriculture and create sustainable employment opportunities through skills and knowledge transfer. Beyond consumption, remittances hold even greater potential as a driver of productive investment, he added.

The London to Accra campaign was launched in July 2025 by London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan and has positioned the diaspora as a strategic bridge linking ideas, markets and capital between the two cities. The summit represents a key platform for transforming long standing social and cultural ties into sustained economic value.

Dr. Asiama disclosed that the Bank of Ghana is implementing foreign exchange market reforms to improve liquidity, transparency and investor confidence. He stated that increased diaspora participation through formal investment channels would strengthen these reforms and expand stable foreign exchange inflows.

The Governor called on financial institutions, fintech companies, development partners and diaspora leaders to collaborate in transforming remittances from simple transfers into engines of growth. He stressed that strong institutions and transparent frameworks are essential for success.

The announcement comes as the Bank of Ghana recently introduced new regulatory guidelines for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to tighten oversight of inward remittances, safeguard foreign exchange inflows and enhance consumer protection. The guidelines, dated December 2025, require all entities facilitating inward remittances to operate through a BoG registered IMTO.

Remittances remain a vital pillar of Ghana’s economy, supporting household livelihoods, deepening financial inclusion and providing a steady source of external financing. The shift toward investment oriented diaspora engagement represents a fundamental recalibration of how Ghana views its overseas citizens economically.

Success will depend on whether the Bank of Ghana can design investment products attractive enough to compete with opportunities available to diaspora members in their host countries. Currency risk, political stability concerns and return expectations remain key considerations for overseas Ghanaians contemplating structured investments beyond family support remittances.