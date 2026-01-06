Bank of Ghana Plans Diaspora Bonds After UK Remittance Drop

The Bank of Ghana is developing structured financial instruments and diaspora focused investment schemes to boost remittance inflows following a significant decline from the United Kingdom corridor in 2025. The central bank aims to transform diaspora savings into long term productive capital through diaspora bonds, collective investment schemes, and other capital market products.

Remittances from the United Kingdom accounted for 17.5 percent of total inflows during the January to September period, down from 27.6 percent during the same period in 2024. While remittances remain a crucial source of foreign exchange and household support, the Bank sees considerable untapped potential to channel these funds into productive investments.

“There is considerable scope to scale up remittance inflows from the UK through well-targeted policy measures and incentive-based frameworks,” Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama stated. The central bank is providing formal channels for investment to make diaspora inflows more predictable and impactful for the domestic economy.

The initiative explores mechanisms including diaspora bonds, which have been successfully used in India, Israel, and Ethiopia to mobilize long term capital for infrastructure, housing, and business development. The Bank of Ghana aims to replicate this model, offering Ghanaian diaspora credible, regulated options for investing in their home country.

“The next phase of our policy focus is to complement remittance inflows with structured, investment-oriented instruments,” Governor Asiama added. These products are designed to attract patient capital while providing transparent returns for investors, moving beyond traditional cash transfers that primarily support household consumption.

By redirecting remittances into productive sectors, the Bank aims to finance small and medium enterprises (SMEs), modernize agriculture, expand housing, and create jobs while reducing reliance on short term capital inflows. This strategy aligns with ongoing reforms to improve capital market depth, liquidity, and transparency in Ghana’s financial system.

The decline in UK remittance inflows has prompted the central bank to examine incentive based frameworks and digital payment improvements. Making fund transfers easier, cheaper, and more secure could encourage higher volumes while structured investment products could extend the duration and economic impact of diaspora capital.

The central bank plans to engage the diaspora through roadshows and outreach campaigns across key regions, including the United Kingdom. These efforts will introduce investment opportunities and explain how diaspora participation can support national development while generating returns for investors abroad.

Diaspora bonds typically offer lower interest rates than commercial debt but appeal to emigrants through patriotic sentiment and the desire to contribute to homeland development. Successful examples show that transparent governance and credible project selection are essential for attracting sustained diaspora investment. Ghana must demonstrate strong management and clear use of funds to build investor confidence.

The initiative represents a strategic shift from viewing remittances primarily as consumption support toward leveraging them as development finance. If successful, diaspora investment could provide Ghana with stable, long term funding less vulnerable to international market volatility than traditional foreign portfolio investment.

Ghana’s diaspora community, particularly in the United Kingdom, United States, and other developed economies, represents a potentially significant source of patient capital. The central bank’s challenge lies in designing products attractive enough to compete with investment opportunities in host countries while managing currency and political risks that concern overseas investors.

The timing coincides with broader government efforts to diversify funding sources and reduce dependence on international capital markets. Diaspora bonds could provide an alternative to commercial borrowing, potentially at lower costs, while strengthening emotional and economic ties between Ghana and its overseas citizens.

Implementation details including bond tenors, interest rates, tax treatments, and specific project financing remain under development. How these instruments are structured will determine their appeal to diaspora investors and their effectiveness in channeling funds toward productive economic activities rather than speculative investments.