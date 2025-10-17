Bank of Ghana Pays Heavy Price for Inflation Victory

While ordinary Ghanaians celebrate lower grocery bills and steadier prices, the Bank of Ghana is grappling with a mounting financial burden that tells a starkly different story. The central bank has poured approximately GHC85 billion into controlling runaway inflation, with sterilization efforts alone consuming GHC65 billion of that staggering sum. The cost reveals an uncomfortable truth about macroeconomic management: price stability comes with a price tag, and someone must pay it.

BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama disclosed this financial strain at the ongoing IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, noting that the bank’s open market operations stock currently stands at GHC85 billion, with sterilization undertaken this year accounting for approximately GHC65 billion. The governor acknowledged the reality bluntly: “There’s a price to stabilisation and someone needs to pay for it.”

Understanding what sterilization actually costs helps explain the central bank’s dilemma. When the BoG wants to control inflation, it must remove excess cash circulating through the economy, preventing prices from climbing too rapidly. The primary tool for this is selling government bonds and central bank bills to soak up that liquidity. However, investors demand high interest rates to hold these instruments, and those interest payments accumulate quickly on the central bank’s balance sheet. The more inflation a nation allows to flourish, the higher the borrowing costs become, creating a vicious cycle that forces the central bank into increasingly expensive stabilization efforts.

The scale of this effort becomes apparent when examining the trajectory. Inflation has fallen to 9.4 percent from nearly 24 percent in December 2024, a remarkable achievement by any standard. Yet this disinflation came at a cost that Dr. Asiama characterizes as necessary, if burdensome. The central bank maintained an extraordinarily tight monetary policy stance throughout 2025, implementing complementary measures including specialized sterilization instruments designed to lock in excess liquidity more efficiently.

For businesses and ordinary citizens, this sacrifice has tangible benefits. Price stability allows companies to forecast costs and plan investments with greater confidence. Investors feel more secure deploying capital. Households can manage budgets without constant worry about prices spiraling upward. Yet these gains come because someone is absorbing the financial pain. The central bank has become that someone, watching its own financial position weaken even as the economy stabilizes.

Recognizing this unsustainable dynamic, the Governor revealed that the Bank of Ghana is now negotiating with the Ministry of Finance to share the burden. Dr. Asiama explained that discussions are underway for fiscal authorities to assume part of the sterilization costs. “Stability is a public good,” he stressed. “When there’s macroeconomic stability, there’s a cost to it. Someone needs to pay for it. So far, we are in that discussion.” This framing suggests the central bank views inflation control not as its sole responsibility but as a shared obligation between monetary and fiscal authorities.

The central bank faces a genuine predicament. Continue absorbing these costs and risk depleting its balance sheet further, potentially compromising its ability to respond to future crises. Shift costs to the government, and risk complicating fiscal consolidation efforts that have been critical to Ghana’s economic recovery. Yet without some burden-sharing mechanism, the current arrangement becomes untenable. The bank’s financial statements for 2024 noted it remains policy solvent, meaning it can cover sterilization costs through realized income, but this status depends on improved macroeconomic conditions and lower interest rates going forward.

The trade-off at the heart of Ghana’s current economic situation is now visible: inflation is down, growth is solid, and the cedi has stabilized. But the central bank’s balance sheet bears scars from the aggressive monetary tightening required to achieve these results. As Ghana pursues sustained economic recovery, policymakers will need to determine whether the central bank should continue bearing this cost alone or whether fiscal authorities should step in to share what has become an increasingly expensive responsibility for price stability.