Bank of Ghana Outlines Three Key Policy Focus Areas

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has identified three priority areas that will guide deliberations at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting as the central bank navigates the country’s improving macroeconomic landscape.

The governor emphasized that these focus points will shape policy decisions aimed at safeguarding stability while supporting economic recovery. “For today’s deliberations, there are three areas that deserve our most careful attention,” Asiama stated.

The first priority concerns the pace of disinflation and the real interest rate path. As inflation declines faster than projected, real interest rates have risen sharply. “Staff analysis shows scope for gradual easing, but the balance must preserve credibility and avoid undermining the disinflation gains,” the governor explained.

Second, the central bank will examine foreign exchange market reforms and reserve strategy. While the new FX operations framework has improved transparency and market functioning, staff have highlighted the need to educate the public and diversify reserve assets to limit concentration risks, particularly around gold holdings. Gross reserves have risen to US$11.41 billion, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover, and are projected to reach five months by year end.

The third focus area addresses financial sector stability and credit transmission. Asiama noted that the banking sector remains sound, but asset quality and recapitalization risks for a few institutions must be addressed. “A healthy credit channel is essential to sustaining the emerging growth momentum,” he stated, emphasizing the need to maintain credit flow to key sectors of the economy.

Governor Asiama highlighted that Ghana’s macroeconomic trajectory is stabilizing, with the foundations for sustained growth becoming stronger. He emphasized that the MPC’s key task is to safeguard this stability while supporting the recovery of the real sector.

The decisions taken by the committee are intended to reinforce confidence, provide predictability, and keep the economy on a path toward higher, job rich growth. The MPC meeting comes amid signs of economic revival, with headline inflation at 8 percent, core inflation measures between 5 and 7 percent, and non oil Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 7.8 percent in the first half of 2025.

These indicators suggest the central bank’s previous policy measures have gained traction, though challenges remain in balancing price stability with growth objectives. The committee’s decisions will signal the monetary policy direction for the coming months as Ghana continues its economic recovery trajectory.