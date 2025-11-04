Bank of Ghana Orders Unlicensed Loan Apps to Regularise

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a stern directive to all unlicensed mobile loan applications and digital credit providers operating in the country, instructing them to regularise their activities by June 30, 2026, or face regulatory sanctions, including suspension and shutdown.

According to the central bank, beginning November 3, 2025, it will start accepting applications from entities seeking authorisation to operate as Digital Credit Services Providers (DCSPs) under new licensing and regulatory guidelines. The framework aims to instill transparency, accountability, and consumer protection within Ghana’s fast-growing digital lending sector.

The directive follows widespread complaints over the proliferation of unregulated online lenders accused of charging exorbitant interest rates, violating data privacy laws, and engaging in abusive debt recovery practices. These actions, the BoG noted, have led to increasing consumer distress and loss of confidence in the digital credit market.

The regulator said in a statement that it will not hesitate to take appropriate action against any institution that fails to comply within the stipulated period. Officials emphasised that the move forms part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight, protect consumers, and enhance public trust in Ghana’s fintech and digital finance ecosystem.

The BoG has urged all existing operators to submit the required documentation to the FinTech and Innovation Office before the June 2026 deadline to continue operating legally. Failure to do so could result in immediate suspension of operations and potential prosecution under Ghana’s financial services laws.

Industry observers suggest the regulatory crackdown comes after mounting pressure from consumer advocacy groups and parliamentarians who have raised concerns about predatory lending practices in the largely unmonitored space. Some mobile loan apps have reportedly charged annual interest rates exceeding 200 percent while accessing users’ personal contacts and photos without proper consent.

The new licensing regime is expected to establish minimum capital requirements, operational standards, and consumer protection mechanisms for digital lenders. Applicants will need to demonstrate technical capacity, financial stability, and robust data security systems before receiving authorisation from the central bank.

Ghana’s digital lending market has expanded rapidly in recent years, with dozens of mobile applications offering instant loans ranging from 50 cedis to several thousand cedis. While the convenience has attracted millions of users, the lack of regulation has created an environment where some operators exploit vulnerable borrowers with punitive terms and aggressive collection methods.

The BoG’s announcement signals a significant shift toward formalising the sector and aligning it with international best practices in consumer financial protection. Stakeholders have six months to prepare their applications and ensure compliance with the forthcoming regulatory framework.