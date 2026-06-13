Bank of Ghana Orders Banks to Cut Crypto Dollar Wallet Links

Ghana’s central bank has ordered every licensed bank, payment company and electronic money issuer in the country to immediately sever ties with crypto platforms offering unauthorised dollar-denominated wallet services to Ghanaian users, drawing the sharpest line yet between the regulated financial system and uncleared digital finance activity.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) issued the directive on June 12, 2026, targeting fiat currency wallet arrangements, mainly denominated in United States dollars, that some crypto platforms have been offering through bank transfers, payment cards and other channels without obtaining the required authorisations under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) and the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).

The central bank named no specific platform but told banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions, Electronic Money Issuers, Payment Service Providers and other regulated financial institutions to stop establishing or maintaining any arrangement that facilitates the funding, operation, settlement or customer access to such services. Institutions already supporting these arrangements were told to cut that support immediately or face supervisory or enforcement action.

The directive is narrow in one important respect: it does not touch crypto-to-crypto activity and does not amount to a ban on crypto trading. Its target is the point where crypto platforms tap into the conventional banking system to offer what are effectively payment or foreign-exchange wallet products to Ghanaians without a licence.

The timing is significant. President John Dramani Mahama signed the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154) into law on December 29, 2025, establishing Ghana’s first formal regulatory regime for digital asset service providers. The June 12 directive is the most direct enforcement action aimed at the banking-crypto interface since that law took effect. More than 100 crypto firms have registered operations in Ghana since the legislation came into force, with licensing and supervisory rules rolling out in phases during 2026.

For consumers, the immediate risk is disruption to dollar wallet funding or withdrawal channels on affected platforms if their local bank or payment provider withdraws support. For banks and payment firms, the compliance obligation is immediate: existing commercial and technical relationships with crypto platforms must be reviewed to determine whether any support unauthorised fiat wallet services for Ghanaian users.

Ghana recorded crypto transactions of more than US$3 billion between July 2023 and June 2024, driven partly by demand for a hedge against cedi volatility, with around three million Ghanaians estimated to have used the market. The size of that user base makes the central bank’s concern about unregulated dollar wallet exposure a live financial stability question, not a peripheral one.

The directive was signed by BoG Secretary Aimee Vyda Quashie. The central bank said institutions with queries about the virtual asset service provider registration process may contact its dedicated email channel for the sector.