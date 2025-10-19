Bank of Ghana Maintains Independence Despite Losses

The Bank of Ghana remains operationally independent despite carrying significant balance sheet losses stemming from the country’s 2022 domestic debt restructuring exercise. This assertion comes directly from Dr. Johnson Asiama, the central bank’s governor, who addressed concerns about government interference in monetary policy during the 2025 International Monetary Fund and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington.

The central bank reported an operating loss of GH¢9.49 billion in 2024, down from GH¢13.23 billion in 2023. While these figures signal financial strain, Dr. Asiama stressed that the bank’s capacity to execute monetary policy remains fully intact. The distinction matters enormously. A central bank can be technically insolvent on its balance sheet while remaining policy solvent, meaning its ability to conduct market operations and control inflation functions normally.

Speaking at the Governor Talks Series forum on October 17, 2025, Dr. Asiama explained the difference between the bank’s financial position and its operational capability. The 2024 loss arose from multiple sources: GH¢8.60 billion spent on open market operations to manage liquidity and tighten monetary conditions, GH¢3.49 billion in foreign exchange revaluation losses including GH¢1.82 billion from the government’s Gold-for-Oil programme, and GH¢1.01 billion in currency issuance expenses.

Despite the negative equity position of GH¢61.32 billion, the bank reported a net comprehensive gain of GH¢4.02 billion for 2024 after accounting adjustments related to foreign exchange and gold holdings. Total assets expanded substantially to GH¢215.06 billion from GH¢140.41 billion the previous year, broadening the central bank’s financial foundation.

Dr. Asiama dismissed suggestions that the bank’s financial difficulties had compromised its independence from government control. He stressed unequivocally that the central bank operates without political interference and faces no constraints in setting monetary policy or executing financial supervision. This independence, he said, reflects legal protections and institutional commitment rather than financial robustness.

The domestic debt exchange programme, which dealt with Ghana’s 2022 economic crisis, created lasting impacts on the central bank’s balance sheet. However, the bank maintains that these losses reflect necessary sacrifices made to stabilize the broader economy rather than operational mismanagement. The monetary tightening costs embedded in open market operations, for example, directly contributed to driving inflation from 54.1 percent at the end of 2022 to 9.4 percent by September 2025.

Dr. Asiama acknowledged that repairing the balance sheet will require sustained effort over the medium term, but he emphasized this timeline should not be confused with operational vulnerability. The central bank continues to anchor inflation expectations, manage exchange rate stability, and oversee financial system resilience without government direction.

The governor also disclosed that legislative reforms are underway to strengthen institutional independence going forward. A key focus involves clarifying what constitutes an emergency under central bank financing rules, a gap that allowed excessive government financing in 2022. Defining these thresholds more precisely will prevent future fiscal pressures from compromising monetary policy autonomy.

Ghana’s economic trajectory supports Dr. Asiama’s assessment of the bank’s functional strength. The country is on course to exit its International Monetary Fund programme in May 2026, with inflation falling to 9.4 percent in September 2025, the first single-digit rate in four years and beating the government’s target of 11.9 percent. These outcomes reflect effective monetary management operating within formal constraints rather than unlimited resources.

The central bank’s challenge now lies not in capability but in balance sheet recovery. The institution must gradually restore positive equity while continuing to execute monetary policy credibly. Until that recovery completes, the distinction Dr. Asiama draws between technical insolvency and policy solvency will remain crucial to understanding the Bank of Ghana’s true position in Ghana’s economic architecture.