Bank of Ghana Loss Reflects Strategic Stabilization

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) recorded an operating loss of GH¢9.49 billion for the 2024 financial year, marking its second consecutive annual deficit following a GH¢13.23 billion loss in 2023.

Despite the significant shortfall, the central bank maintains its solvency, attributing the losses to strategic interventions aimed at stabilizing Ghana’s economy rather than fiscal mismanagement.

According to the 2024 Financial Report, key improvements include reduced operating expenses, primarily due to the absence of Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP)-related impairments seen in the previous year. Net interest income and foreign exchange gains also showed positive trends, while negative equity improved by GH¢4.02 billion. However, the BoG’s balance sheet remains under pressure, reflecting the ongoing challenges of sustaining economic stability.

The 2024 loss was driven by five major factors, each tied to critical macroeconomic interventions. Interest expenses of GH¢6.2 billion stemmed from higher yields on BoG bills, a necessary measure to absorb excess liquidity and curb inflation, which dropped from 54.1% in 2022 to 23.2% by 2024. Impairment charges of GH¢4.7 billion were linked to loans extended to government and quasi-government institutions, ensuring fiscal continuity during IMF-backed reforms.

Personnel costs rose by 16% to GH¢1.7 billion, reflecting expanded roles in financial intelligence and cybersecurity. Exchange losses of GH¢1.82 billion resulted from the Gold-for-Oil Programme, which stabilized fuel prices and preserved foreign reserves. Additionally, GH¢838 million was spent on currency printing, facilitating over GH¢1.2 trillion in cash transactions and supporting financial inclusion.

While the losses are substantial, they reflect deliberate policy choices to mitigate broader economic risks. With inflation declining and forex markets stabilizing, the BoG’s actions appear to have cushioned Ghana’s economy during a period of global uncertainty. The focus now shifts to ensuring transparency and accountability in justifying these expenditures for long-term stability.