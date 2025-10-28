Bank of Ghana Launches Cedi@60 Anniversary Celebration Today

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is launching the Cedi@60 anniversary today at the Accra International Conference Centre, marking sixty years since Ghana introduced its own currency, with President John Mahama as special guest of honor.

The event is more than nostalgic commemoration. It represents a moment of deep reflection on the Cedi’s journey from its introduction after independence to its place today as the symbol of Ghana’s monetary sovereignty.

Ghana introduced the Cedi in 1965, replacing the British pound. It was more than a new currency but a statement of identity, independence, and self determination. Sixty years later, the Cedi has experienced economic booms, currency depreciation, and remains the lifeblood of Ghana’s economy.

According to the Bank of Ghana, this anniversary offers a strategic opportunity to reflect on six decades of monetary sovereignty and re engage citizens on the currency’s role in nation building.

Beyond today’s national launch, the BoG has lined up a series of activities to make the anniversary meaningful and inclusive. A Cedi Van regional roadshow will travel across all sixteen regions, bringing exhibitions, public education, and interactive sessions to communities.

“By boosting policy literacy, we are helping Ghanaians understand how monetary policy, inflation, and exchange rates work,” a BoG spokesperson explained.

Through outreach activities, Ghanaians will learn about clean note handling, security features on the currency, and the evolution of the Cedi from cowrie shells and pounds to modern polymer notes and digital transactions. The roadshow is designed to bring the story of the Cedi closer to the people who use it every day.

To cap the celebrations, the BoG will host an international currency conference, drawing experts from central banks worldwide, academia, and the private sector. Discussions will explore the future of currencies in an increasingly digital world and what lessons the Cedi’s evolution can offer to emerging economies.

For the BoG, this global engagement underscores Ghana’s commitment to staying relevant in the changing world of finance, especially as digital payments and fintech innovation reshape how people use money.

The celebrations aim to make Ghanaians proud of their currency again. The Central Bank wants to inspire the next generation to appreciate, respect, and protect the integrity of the Cedi.