Bank of Ghana Introduces Strict Framework for Money Transfer Operators

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued comprehensive new regulations governing International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) in Ghana, establishing a rigorous framework aimed at strengthening oversight, consumer protection, and the integrity of the vital remittance sector.

The Guidelines for the Registration and Operations of International Money Transfer Operators in Ghana, dated December 2025, describe remittances as a vital pillar of Ghana’s socio-economic development. The Central Bank stated the evolving digital landscape necessitates robust regulatory controls to uphold public trust and safeguard financial stability.

The framework was issued pursuant to Section 4(1)(e) of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612) as amended, Section 2(3) of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723), and Section 101(2)(i) of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987). The guidelines apply universally to IMTOs, banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and any institution approved to terminate inward remittances.

A cornerstone of the new regime is a strict licensing process. Prospective IMTOs must already be licensed in their home country and submit detailed applications to the Bank of Ghana, including shareholder structures, profiles of ultimate beneficial owners, and internal control systems. The Bank pledges to grant or refuse applications within 90 days of receiving complete submissions. The registration status cannot be transferred.

The guidelines sharply define the scope of IMTO activities, restricting operators strictly to inward, person-to-person remittance services. IMTOs are explicitly prohibited from conducting outbound international transfers, deposit-taking, lending, and forex trading. In a major shift, IMTOs cannot allow termination of inward remittances into business or corporate accounts, mandating payouts only to individuals.

The Bank of Ghana has mandated specific settlement rules. All remittance settlements must be conducted in Ghana cedis, using designated settlement accounts held with universal banks. The conversion rate must use the Average Opening Bloomberg USD/GHS Regional bid-ask range, or the corresponding Currency Pair Rate range on the day of transaction.

Compliance obligations are stringent. IMTOs and their agents must collect detailed transaction data, including the purpose of transfer and beneficiary gender, and maintain records for at least six years. Monthly electronic data returns must be submitted by the ninth working day of the ensuing month, while suspicious transaction reports must be filed within 24 hours.

The guidelines enforce a clear chain of accountability. While IMTOs must operate through approved agent banks or payment service providers, they bear ultimate responsibility for compliance. All agents must operate under formal Service Level Agreements, and IMTOs are required to monitor compliance of their agents with Anti-Money Laundering, Counter Financing of Terrorism, and Counter Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) requirements.

Sanctions for non-compliance are severe, ranging from administrative penalties of at least 1,000 penalty units for unauthorized material changes to suspension and outright deregistration. Existing IMTOs operating in Ghana have been given three months from publication of the guidelines to apply for approval under the new regime, while new entrants must comply fully before commencing operations.