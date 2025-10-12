Bank of Ghana Governor Warns Weak Financial Institutions

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama has issued a stern warning to financial institutions showing signs of weakness, signaling the central bank won’t hesitate to act decisively against banks that threaten Ghana’s financial stability.

Speaking on the central bank’s commitment to maintaining a robust financial system, Dr. Asiama emphasized that institutions engaging in unsafe practices or displaying insolvency will face firm regulatory intervention. His comments suggest Ghana’s banking regulator remains vigilant years after the traumatic sector cleanup that reshaped the country’s financial landscape.

The Governor outlined the Bank of Ghana’s dual responsibility: supporting distressed institutions through corporate restructuring while simultaneously protecting the broader system from unstable players. According to Dr. Asiama, this approach aims to restore efficiency, reduce debt, and most importantly, safeguard depositors’ funds.

“The Bank of Ghana’s duty is first to the safety of Ghana’s financial system,” Dr. Asiama stated. “We will not allow any institution that threatens this stability, whether through poor governance, risky practices, or financial misreporting, to continue unchecked.”

He referenced specific legal provisions, Sections 107 and 123 of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), which empower the central bank to place failing institutions under administration or receivership when recovery appears impossible. While acknowledging such measures aren’t taken lightly, the Governor stressed they’re essential for preventing systemic risk.

Dr. Asiama provided an extensive catalog of red flags that could push financial institutions toward insolvency. Creative accounting practices that distort financial realities top the list, alongside cash and asset suppression schemes. Insider dealings and related-party transactions exceeding statutory limits also raise serious concerns.

Weak board oversight represents another critical vulnerability, particularly when combined with the overriding of internal controls. Non-compliance with Bank of Ghana provisioning norms and failure to implement regulatory recommendations can compound these problems, creating conditions ripe for institutional failure.

The Governor also highlighted capital inadequacy issues, including non-existent paid-up capital or investments in unapproved institutions. High management fees paid to related parties, excessive risk-taking without proper management frameworks, and poor investment decisions without due diligence further strain institutional health.

Asset-liability mismatches caused by misusing depositors’ funds for long-term expenditures present another danger. Poor credit underwriting standards typically result in mounting non-performing loans, while using customer deposits to finance related-party projects violates fundamental banking principles.

These warnings arrive as memories of Ghana’s banking sector cleanup remain vivid in the public consciousness. Between 2017 and 2020, several institutions that appeared financially sound on paper were exposed as insolvent, poorly managed entities burdened with hidden losses and insider transactions. Many had published seemingly healthy financial statements that masked their actual condition.

The Bank of Ghana’s intervention during that period led to license revocations and institutional mergers aimed at restoring stability. Though the exercise carried significant fiscal costs, it ultimately helped rebuild public confidence and strengthen the sector’s resilience. The cleanup saw the number of commercial banks shrink from 34 to 23, with hundreds of microfinance institutions also losing their licenses.

Dr. Asiama’s latest remarks indicate the central bank intends to maintain strong regulatory oversight to prevent any recurrence of those challenges. He reminded all banks they must maintain required capital adequacy ratios and fully comply with prudential guidelines, or face sanctions that could include receivership.

“We want every institution to know that transparency, strong governance, and responsible banking practices are not optional,” he said. “These are the foundations of a healthy financial system.”

The Governor’s comments come as Ghana’s economy shows signs of improvement, with inflation recently falling to single digits for the first time in four years. However, his message suggests the central bank won’t allow economic optimism to breed complacency in the financial sector.

For banking executives, the warning is clear: the era of lax oversight has ended. The Bank of Ghana appears committed to proactive supervision rather than reactive crisis management, a stance shaped by the painful lessons of the 2017-2020 cleanup.

Industry observers note this approach aligns with international best practices, where regulators increasingly favor early intervention over allowing problems to fester. The question now is whether Ghana’s banks will heed these warnings and strengthen their governance structures before facing regulatory action.