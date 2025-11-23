Bank of Ghana Governor Takes Currency Care Campaign to Makola Traders

Makola Market transformed into an open classroom on Friday when Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama and Deputy Governor Dr. Zakari Mumuni left their offices to educate traders on proper currency handling. The visit formed part of the Cedi@60 celebration marking six decades of Ghana’s national currency.

The November 21, 2025 outreach brought central bank executives face to face with market women who handle thousands of cedis daily. Traders paused their sales to listen as Dr. Asiama demonstrated better ways to treat banknotes, moving from stall to stall under the scorching sun.

The Governor’s message was clear and practical. He urged traders to stop squeezing notes into tight knots, avoid placing money under their armpits, and keep currency away from corners soaked in spices or tomatoes. Each instruction came with a friendly tone that sparked laughter and engagement rather than lectures.

One trader drew particularly loud applause when she proudly declared she had graduated from crumpling the cedi to honouring it. The moment captured the spirit of the visit, which felt more like a community gathering than a formal government exercise.

Dr. Asiama emphasized that responsible handling extends the lifespan of banknotes and reduces replacement costs for the nation. He advised everyone to keep money in purses, wallets, or aprons instead of folding or writing on notes. The Governor stressed that every cedi handled with care contributes to preserving the currency’s durability.

The market women responded warmly throughout the interaction. They demonstrated their usual handling methods, compared notes with officials, and shared everyday struggles of managing cash in a fast trading environment. Many called out affectionately to the Governor, creating an atmosphere charged with genuine curiosity and goodwill.

This direct engagement approach marked a departure from typical banking communications. By stepping into the heart of commerce where cedis change hands constantly, the central bank delivered its message where it matters most. The traders acknowledged that if the currency will last longer, they must play their part in treating it properly.

The Bank of Ghana’s Cedi@60 educational campaign aims to boost public confidence in the national currency while promoting awareness about its value. Dr. Asiama, who assumed office in February 2025, brings over 23 years of central banking experience to his role. He previously served as Second Deputy Governor between 2016 and 2017.

The Makola visit demonstrated how financial education can work when delivered with warmth and respect. Traders left the encounter smiling, informed, and seemingly committed to handling Ghana’s currency with greater care going forward.