Bank of Ghana Governor Defends Costly Gold Purchase Program

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has strongly defended the country’s domestic gold purchase initiatives, describing them as necessary interventions introduced during severe economic distress. Speaking at the University of Ghana’s 77th Annual New Year School and Conference on Tuesday, he acknowledged the central bank bore substantial financial costs to shield the economy from deeper shocks.

Dr Asiama explained that the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) was conceived during a period of stress and transition when conventional economic buffers were weakening and confidence in the economy remained fragile. The initiative aimed to leverage Ghana’s natural resources to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, stabilize the cedi, and create fiscal space for economic recovery.

“As you will recall, the domestic gold purchase programme was introduced at a moment of acute vulnerability, when foreign exchange buffers were thin and confidence was under significant pressure,” the Governor stated. He maintained the programme has played a central role in restoring recent macroeconomic stability, though he candidly addressed cost implications.

The central bank accepted substantial financial burden in sustaining the Gold-for-Oil (G4O) and Gold-for-Reserves (G4R) frameworks. “It is important to be honest that this stability came at a cost. That cost was deliberately accepted in the national interest,” Dr Asiama said.

His remarks responded to heightened public scrutiny surrounding Gold Board operations and related programmes. Policy analyst Bright Simons recently cited a reported 214 million US dollar loss linked to the gold transactions, prompting calls for greater transparency and accountability.

The Governor outlined several policy adjustments implemented in 2025 to improve programme effectiveness and integrity. These included discontinuing the Gold-for-Oil scheme and refining the Gold-for-Reserves framework. Key reforms introduced payment before release measures to reduce settlement risk, adjusted pricing through reduced agency discounts, and rolled out a Gold FX option mechanism to enhance transparency in foreign exchange flows.

Stronger governance and risk controls within the small-scale and artisanal mining sector also formed part of the adjustments. Dr Asiama stressed that programme sustainability in 2026 could no longer rest solely on the central bank.

“Going forward, responsibility will be shared so that sustainability does not depend on any single institution,” he stated, adding that the programme would be more firmly anchored within the broader Government of Ghana framework. This shift suggests other government agencies will assume greater operational and financial responsibilities.

The Governor called for informed, evidence-based debate on the programme’s performance. To support this objective, he announced plans for a joint policy workshop involving the Bank of Ghana, the Gold Board, and the Ministry of Finance. The forum will bring together experts and market practitioners to review the programme and align Ghana’s approach with international best practices.

Dr Asiama reflected on the broader economic outlook, distinguishing between past and future priorities. While 2025 focused on restoring confidence, he said 2026 must be about using that confidence judiciously to build a more resilient, inclusive, and competitive Ghanaian economy.

The gold purchase programmes emerged as controversial policy tools during Ghana’s recent economic challenges. Supporters argue they provided critical liquidity and stabilized the currency during turbulent periods. Critics question whether the financial costs justified the benefits and whether alternative approaches might have achieved similar outcomes with less fiscal strain.

Ghana’s central bank now faces the challenge of maintaining macroeconomic stability while transitioning programme responsibilities to a broader institutional framework. How successfully this transition occurs will likely influence both public confidence and the country’s economic trajectory in 2026.