Bank of Ghana Engages Faith Leaders on Islamic Banking Framework

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) held crucial stakeholder consultations with Christian and Muslim leaders on September 18, 2025, to develop an inclusive regulatory framework for Non-Interest Banking and Finance (NIBF) as the country advances toward introducing its first comprehensive Islamic banking system by year-end.

Professor John Gatsi, Advisor at the Bank of Ghana, led the engagement at Bank Square on behalf of Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, representing a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey toward establishing alternative banking services that cater to diverse religious and ethical preferences.

The Bank of Ghana aims to conclude nationwide stakeholder consultations on its Non-Interest Banking and Finance framework by December 2025, representing a significant step in expanding Ghana’s financial inclusion and diversifying banking services. Ghana will introduce its first comprehensive Islamic banking and finance regulations by the end of 2025, according to Professor Gatsi’s recent disclosures.

The meeting addressed critical aspects of NIBF implementation, including alignment with international regulatory standards, establishment of governance structures, and creation of both NIBF windows within conventional banks and fully-fledged NIBF institutions. The consultation forms part of the Bank’s ongoing stakeholder engagement towards developing the regulatory framework for NIBF rollout in Ghana.

Professor Gatsi emphasized that NIBF would enhance financial inclusion, broaden economic opportunities, and expand consumer choice while ensuring fairness and non-discrimination across Ghana’s diverse population. The initiative represents the central bank’s commitment to creating banking services that accommodate various religious and ethical investment principles.

A joint framework developed by the central bank, Securities and Exchange Commission, and National Insurance Commission will cover non-interest banking, Sukuk bonds, and Takaful insurance, demonstrating comprehensive coordination across Ghana’s financial regulatory landscape to support Islamic finance infrastructure.

Faith leaders from both Christian and Muslim communities expressed appreciation for the Bank’s inclusive approach to developing the regulatory framework. Their participation reflects recognition that NIBF principles extend beyond religious considerations to encompass ethical investment approaches that could benefit all Ghanaians regardless of faith background.

Dr. Johnson Asiama was nominated as Bank of Ghana Governor by President John Mahama in January 2025, pending Council of State approval. The new Governor assumed office in February 2025, returning to familiar working space after previous central bank experience.

Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama has assured that the central bank has internal capacity to handle Islamic Banking in Ghana, noting that the Head of Banking Supervision, Mr. Ismail Adam, has received intensive training and is well-versed in Islamic finance principles.

The Governor previously announced NIBF plans during the 124th Monetary Policy Committee press conference in Accra on May 24, 2025, revealing that Professor John Gatsi was leading the implementation team. Dr. Asiama emphasized the Bank’s readiness to operationalize Islamic financing and banking services.

Current banking legislation under Act 930 of 2016 provides foundational legal framework for NIBF implementation, though specific provisions including establishment of Sharia supervisory boards require regulatory enhancement. Professor Gatsi’s team is addressing these technical gaps to ensure comprehensive regulatory compliance.

Professor John Gatsi of the University of Cape Coast has emphasized that Islamic banking and finance should not be viewed merely as religious promotion, but rather considered based on ethical investment principles and practical benefits.

Non-Interest Banking and Finance operates under principles consistent with Islamic Shariah values, avoiding interest-based transactions while utilizing profit-sharing, asset-backed financing, and risk-sharing mechanisms. The system offers alternative banking products including Murabaha (cost-plus financing), Ijara (leasing), and Musharaka (partnership financing).

The regulatory framework development process includes extensive stakeholder consultations across Ghana’s regions to ensure broad-based input from religious leaders, financial institutions, potential customers, and regulatory bodies. This inclusive approach aims to build consensus and understanding around NIBF principles and implementation strategies.

International experience demonstrates that well-regulated Islamic banking systems can coexist successfully with conventional banking while serving diverse customer needs. Countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkey have developed comprehensive dual banking systems accommodating both interest-based and non-interest financial services.

Ghana’s NIBF initiative positions the country as a West African pioneer in Islamic finance development, potentially attracting investment from Islamic Development Bank member countries and expanding access to Sukuk bond markets for infrastructure financing.

The Bank of Ghana’s commitment to fostering an inclusive financial system reflects broader policy objectives of expanding financial access, promoting economic diversification, and accommodating Ghana’s religiously diverse population through tailored financial services that respect various ethical and religious preferences.

Implementation timeline suggests that regulatory guidelines will be finalized by December 2025, enabling licensed institutions to begin offering NIBF products in 2026. The framework will establish supervisory mechanisms, capital adequacy requirements, and operational standards ensuring customer protection and financial system stability.