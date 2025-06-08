Bank of Ghana Drafts Rules to Curb Predatory Digital Lending

The Bank of Ghana has mandated all digital credit providers to register for stakeholder consultations ahead of new regulations targeting exploitative lending practices.

Central Bank Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama confirmed the guidelines—expected by August 2025—will enforce transparency, ethical debt collection, and consumer data protection amid rising reports of borrower harassment and hidden fees.

“We’ve received reports of individuals threatened, shamed, or scammed under quick-loan guises,” Asiama stated during banking sector talks. The rules will standardize licensing requirements and interest disclosures for both bank-led and non-bank digital lenders, focusing on protecting youth and informal workers disproportionately affected.

Registration does not confer licensing approval but enables industry input on frameworks addressing Ghana’s digital credit boom. While mobile-based loans expanded financial access, The High Street Journal recently documented cycles of debt linked to opaque pricing, underscoring regulatory urgency.

The move signals Ghana’s balancing act: harnessing fintech innovation while shielding vulnerable borrowers from predatory tactics that undermine financial inclusion goals.