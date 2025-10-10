Bank of Ghana Directs Commercial Banks to List on Stock Exchange

The Bank of Ghana has directed commercial banks to begin preparations for listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, marking a significant push to enhance transparency and deepen the country’s financial markets. Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the initiative as part of a broader strategy to modernize banking supervision and strengthen corporate governance across the sector.

Speaking during a post Monetary Policy Committee engagement with bank executives in Accra, Asiama revealed that several banks have already signaled readiness to begin the listing process. The timing of this directive coincides with improving economic indicators and what he described as a strong rebound in the financial sector following years of challenges.

The central bank governor emphasized that public listings will enhance transparency, attract long term capital and support sustainable growth within the banking industry. According to Asiama, the initiative follows earlier consultations with the Ghana Stock Exchange as the regulator seeks deeper collaboration with market operators to encourage local ownership in the banking sector.

The directive comes as Ghana’s economy shows remarkable progress, with headline inflation falling to 9.4 percent in September, marking the first single digit reading in four years. This represents the ninth consecutive month of decline, providing a favorable backdrop for banks considering equity market debuts. Additionally, Gross Domestic Product expanded 6.3 percent in the second quarter, driven by non oil sectors such as services and agriculture.

The central bank has cut its policy rate three times this year to 21.5 percent as inflation continues to ease, with Treasury bills and lending rates also trending lower. Asiama noted the impact of consistent monetary policy and prudent liquidity management, adding that the financial sector remains resilient with the industry’s capital adequacy ratio standing at 17.7 percent and nonperforming loans easing to 20.8 percent.

The push for bank listings couldn’t come at a better time for the Ghana Stock Exchange, which has experienced a historic rally. Market capitalization has more than doubled from GH¢80.32 billion in April 2024 to GH¢162 billion by end September 2025, representing the fastest expansion in the exchange’s history. Financial stocks have led this surge, posting average gains of 60 percent this year.

Access Bank Ghana has recorded a 214 percent year to date return, followed by Ecobank Transnational’s 193 percent and GCB Bank’s 121 percent. This rally signals a resurgence of investor confidence that could make it easier for banks to tap equity markets for fresh capital, according to market analysts.

The directive carries multiple benefits for Ghana’s banking landscape. Public listings would subject banks to greater scrutiny from shareholders and market regulators, potentially improving management practices and financial reporting standards. Listed banks would also gain access to equity capital markets, providing an alternative to debt financing for expansion and strengthening balance sheets.

For investors, the entry of more banks onto the stock exchange would broaden investment options and potentially improve market liquidity. The Ghana Stock Exchange currently lists only a handful of banks, limiting choices for investors seeking exposure to the financial sector. Additional listings could also increase trading volumes and market depth.

Some banking industry observers have questioned whether all commercial banks possess the governance structures and financial transparency required for public listing. The process demands rigorous financial reporting, independent audits and compliance with securities regulations that may prove challenging for smaller institutions. However, the Bank of Ghana appears confident that banks can meet these requirements with proper preparation.

The central bank’s priority extends beyond listing compliance to ensuring recent economic stability translates into affordable credit and job creation. Asiama stressed this represents a shared responsibility, noting the importance of strengthening the financial system and making stability work for households and businesses.

Ghana’s banking sector has undergone significant transformation in recent years, including consolidation that reduced the number of banks and stricter capital requirements. The push for stock exchange listings represents the latest phase in efforts to build a more robust and transparent financial system capable of supporting the country’s development ambitions.

The directive aligns with practices in more developed markets where public listing of major banks is standard, providing transparency and market discipline. Whether all commercial banks will ultimately list remains to be seen, but the central bank has made its expectations clear, backed by improving economic fundamentals and a booming stock market ready to welcome new entrants.