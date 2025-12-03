Bank of Ghana Cuts Rate Following Divided Vote

Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised markets with its most aggressive policy move of the year, cutting the key lending rate by 350 basis points to 18.0 percent last week.

While the Bank of Ghana (BoG) cited easing inflation and improving economic conditions as justification, internal submissions from the November meeting show the decision followed intense debate. Members were sharply divided on the appropriate pace of monetary easing, with three of six members backing the substantial reduction.

The 127th MPC meeting revealed a clear ideological divide between members favouring caution and those pushing for a bold shift. Conservative voices insisted Ghana’s economic recovery remained fragile. According to these members, inflation, though on a downward path, had not yet settled within ideal levels. Global uncertainties, from energy prices to shifting investor sentiment, still posed significant risks. They worried that overly aggressive rate cutting could reverse hard won stability achieved over the past two years.

On the other side were members who believed the economy could no longer sustain such tight monetary stance. For them, the pressing issue was slow rebound in private sector credit, high borrowing costs, and strain on businesses struggling to access affordable capital. This group argued that the macroeconomic environment, while not perfect, had improved enough to justify a decisive move that would unlock growth momentum. Their view ultimately carried the majority vote.

A major factor influencing the decision was transformation taking place in the domestic debt market. Treasury yields had fallen sharply throughout the year, creating a widening gap between market interest rates and the central bank’s policy rate. Several members warned that failure to realign monetary policy with market conditions risked distorting the financial system. The central bank’s stance, they argued, had become too restrictive relative to real time market dynamics, potentially crowding out private borrowers and slowing investment.

This mismatch, combined with improving risk sentiment, reinforced the case for bold rate reduction. For the majority on the Committee, aligning the policy rate with market conditions was necessary to retain policy credibility and support ongoing restructuring of credit in the banking system.

Data presented during the meeting showed first meaningful signs of recovery in private sector credit after months of stagnation. Banks, once cautious and risk averse, had begun reopening lending channels and supporting small and medium enterprises that were previously frozen out of the market. The majority of members believed that accelerating this positive trend required a strong policy signal.

They argued that the cost of delaying a decisive cut was higher than risks associated with moving early. A substantial reduction, in their view, would ease lending conditions, lower borrowing costs, and stimulate investment activity heading into 2026. The Committee majority framed the move as a strategic step to reinforce confidence across the private sector, not simply a technical adjustment.

The Bank’s review of Ghana’s external sector added further support to the easing stance. Foreign exchange reserves had strengthened, import pressures were moderating, and export and remittance inflows remained stable. These dynamics reduced concerns about exchange rate volatility following a large rate cut. With the current account deficit narrowing and external liquidity improving, many members felt the economy could absorb a 350 basis point adjustment without destabilising the cedi.

Despite the majority decision, a notable minority on the Committee remained uneasy. They cited persistent fiscal pressures, particularly the buildup of government arrears, as a continuing threat to liquidity conditions in the financial sector. There were also concerns about exposure to global commodity price swings and the possibility that inflation could flare up again if external shocks re emerged.

These members warned that premature easing could undermine confidence and force the Bank into a difficult reversal later. However, their concerns did not outweigh the majority’s view that growth risks had become more pressing than inflation risks at this stage of the recovery.

The November rate cut signals a major pivot in Ghana’s monetary policy direction. After a prolonged period of aggressive tightening, the central bank is clearly shifting toward a growth supportive stance. If current trends hold, businesses may see improved access to credit, lower financing costs, and increased liquidity in the months ahead.

Still, the Bank emphasized that future policy moves will remain data dependent. Whether this bold step becomes the catalyst for sustained recovery or a gamble taken too early will depend on inflation dynamics, fiscal discipline, and global conditions in the coming year.