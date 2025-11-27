Bank of Ghana Cuts Policy Rate to 18 Percent Returns to 14 Day Bill

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has slashed its monetary policy rate by 350 basis points to 18.0 percent and announced a return to the 14 day Government bill as its main instrument for open market operations. The decision, reached at the conclusion of the 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, marks the third consecutive aggressive rate cut this year as the central bank seeks to support economic recovery while maintaining price stability.

Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama announced the decision at a press briefing in Accra, stating that overall macroeconomic conditions have broadly improved. He emphasized that with inflation expected to decline further and a significant buildup of reserves providing an anchor for exchange rate stability, prevailing high real interest rates have created room to ease policy and boost growth recovery.

The return to the 14 day bill represents a significant shift in the central bank’s monetary policy toolkit. Dr. Asiama confirmed that in addition to the policy rate reduction, the bank will now use the 14 day bill as its main instrument for conducting open market operations. This move allows the Bank of Ghana to fine tune liquidity in the banking system more quickly and efficiently, helping ensure that interbank rates align closely with the policy rate.

Open market operations involve the buying and selling of government securities by a central bank to regulate the money supply and influence interest rates. By purchasing securities, the central bank injects money into the banking system, increasing liquidity and typically lowering interest rates to stimulate economic activity. The 14 day instrument is issued at the policy rate, enabling more responsive monetary management compared to longer term instruments.

The decision to lower the policy rate was reached by majority vote of MPC members. Dr. Asiama explained that the committee remains optimistic about maintaining price stability to keep inflation within the target band. The bank projects a continued stable inflation profile around the target and well into the first half of 2026, supported by significantly moderated risks to the inflation outlook.

Ghana’s economy has shown signs of steady recovery. Following strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.3 percent in the first half of 2025, provisional data from the Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth released by the Ghana Statistical Service indicates 5.1 percent growth in August 2025, compared with 4.9 percent in the same month last year. The improvement has been largely driven by the services and agriculture sectors.

The Bank’s updated Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) recorded strong growth of 9.6 percent at the end of September, compared to 2.9 percent growth for the corresponding period of 2024. Industrial production, international trade activities, credit to the private sector, and consumption contributed to the increase in the index over the period.

Inflation has come down significantly, easing to 8.0 percent in October 2025, the first time it has reached single digits since July 2021. The decline was broad based, as both food and non food inflation are currently in single digits. Dr. Asiama attributed the sustained disinflation to the bank’s tight monetary policy stance, fiscal consolidation, a relatively stable currency, and improved food supply.

The interest equivalent of the 91 day benchmark rate eased to 10.6 percent in October 2025, down from 25.8 percent in October 2024. Average bank lending rates declined to 22.2 percent compared with 30.5 percent in the same comparative period. This has triggered a gradual recovery in private sector credit growth. From 7.1 percent contraction in May 2025, private sector credit growth in real terms improved to 5.4 percent in October 2025.

By lowering short term interest rates through both the policy rate cut and the return to the 14 day bill, banks may find it easier to lend, potentially boosting credit flows to businesses and households and supporting broader economic activity. The bank expects this monetary easing to translate into lower lending rates in the medium term, offering relief to businesses and households that have struggled with high borrowing costs.

Governor Asiama noted that with these positive developments, the central bank can now provide more support for growth without compromising price stability. He assured stakeholders that the committee will continue to monitor developments closely and take appropriate policy actions to ensure sound and stable macroeconomic conditions.

The bank has now lowered its main interest rate by a cumulative 1,000 basis points in 2025, following cuts of 300 basis points in July and 350 basis points in September. This represents one of the most aggressive easing cycles in the central bank’s recent history. Policymakers said the aggressive easing was aimed at supporting economic recovery and expansion while safeguarding price stability.

International reserves stood at 11.41 billion dollars as of the latest reporting period, the highest level in years, while the cedi currency has remained broadly stable. These factors have provided additional confidence for monetary policy easing.

The latest confidence surveys conducted in October 2025 reflected continued optimism on current and future economic conditions. Ghana’s Purchasing Managers’ Index improved on account of new orders in response to increased pace of economic activity. Taken together, these gains indicate that the negative output gap is closing.

Budget performance over the first nine months of 2025 was marked by strong fiscal consolidation. Revenue and grants fell below the target by 4.7 percent, while expenditure was below the target by 15 percent. This resulted in an overall fiscal deficit on commitment basis of 1.5 percent of GDP, better than the target deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP. The primary balance on commitment basis recorded a surplus of 1.6 percent of GDP, compared with the target of 1.0 percent.

Dr. Asiama projected that the bank expects inflation to settle between 6 and 8 percent by the end of 2025, reflecting the continued effectiveness of current monetary and fiscal policies. He emphasized that price expectations by consumers, businesses, and the banking sector for the next year signal well anchored inflation expectations.

The governor also revealed that deposit taking banks in the country remain sound, profitable, and well capitalized. Financial soundness indicators, including solvency, profitability, asset quality, and efficiency indicators, all point to relative improvement on a year on year basis. The non performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 19.5 percent in October 2025 from 22.7 percent in October 2024, driven by a pickup in credit growth and improved economic conditions.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a cut of 250 basis points to 19 percent after the record 350 basis point reduction to 21.5 percent at the previous MPC meeting in September. The larger than expected cut, matching the median estimate of five economists in a Bloomberg survey, brought the rate to its lowest level in more than three years.

The Bank of Ghana officially adopted an Inflation Targeting framework in 2007, underpinned by a flexible exchange rate regime. The framework is designed to ensure price stability over the medium term. Currently, the bank’s inflation target is 8 percent with a symmetric band of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The return to the 14 day bill follows its previous use as a key instrument for open market operations. Since January 2018, the Bank of Ghana had been conducting weekly open market operations by auctioning Bank of Ghana securities, with the issuance of the 14 day and 56 day bills every week. The 56 day instrument was issued at competitive market rates, allowing banks to quote their prices, while the 14 day instrument was issued at the policy rate.

The monetary policy committee will hold its next regular meeting in January 2026 to review economic developments and assess the impact of the latest policy measures. The bank remains committed to using its various monetary policy tools to check inflation and keep prices stable while supporting the broader economic growth objectives of the government.