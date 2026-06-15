Bank of Ghana Cracks Down on Crypto Dollar Wallet Platforms

The Bank of Ghana has ordered all regulated financial institutions to immediately cut ties with cryptocurrency platforms offering unauthorized US dollar wallets to Ghanaian users, with no grace period given for compliance.

The directive, issued as Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2026/14 on June 12, 2026, and signed by Bank Secretary Aimee Vyda Quashie, covers banks, Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions, Electronic Money Issuers, Payment Service Providers and all other regulated entities. It was publicly released on Sunday.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) said it had observed a growing number of cryptocurrency platforms offering wallets denominated in US dollars to users in Ghana, typically funded through local bank transfers, payment cards and mobile money services. The concern is that these wallets allow Ghanaians to hold and transact in foreign currency through channels that bypass the oversight mechanisms built into the formal banking system, raising forex control concerns.

The BoG said none of the platforms providing these services has been licensed to do so. It identified two laws the operations violate: the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987), which governs payment service authorizations, and the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723), which regulates all dealings in foreign currency within Ghana.

Institutions providing banking, payment, card processing, settlement or technical infrastructure in support of these platforms are required to dismantle those integrations immediately, not merely cease new transactions.

“Failure to comply with this directive may result in supervisory or enforcement actions,” the Bank of Ghana warned.

The directive arrives less than six months after Parliament passed the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act on December 22, 2025, establishing Ghana’s first comprehensive legal framework for regulating crypto businesses. The BoG and the Securities and Exchange Commission committed at the time to issue licensing and registration guidelines within the first quarter of 2026 to operationalize the law. Those instruments are still pending, and Sunday’s crackdown suggests the central bank is using existing forex and payments legislation to close a regulatory gap in the interim.

The move tightens BoG’s oversight of digital finance at a moment when crypto adoption has been growing among Ghanaians seeking dollar-denominated savings outside the traditional banking system.