Bank of Ghana Clarifies Gold Reserve Liquidation Strategy Amid Public Debate

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has addressed public concerns surrounding its decision to liquidate approximately 50% of the country’s gold reserves, explaining the move as a strategic diversification rather than a crisis response.

In a briefing cited, the central bank provided additional context to support accurate reporting and discussion on the gold liquidation and the rationale for adjusting the composition of Ghana’s international reserves. The briefing addressed eight critical concerns that have dominated public discourse.

Ghana’s gold holdings fell from a peak of about 38 tonnes in October 2025 to 18.61 tonnes by the end of 2025 after the bank divested approximately 22.24 tonnes on the international market. The reduction sparked questions from analysts, civil society groups and market observers about the timing and scale of the drawdown.

The Bank of Ghana clarified it liquidated a portion of gold holdings as part of a deliberate reserve portfolio diversification strategy. The transaction involved converting part of the gold portfolio into foreign exchange (FX) assets rather than writing down the value.

“The gold was liquidated into FX and not written down,” the bank stated. “In addition, the FX remains fully part of Ghana’s international reserves and is being actively invested. This was a reallocation within reserves, not a drawdown of reserves.”

According to the central bank, global gold prices rose sharply over the past two years, resulting in gold making up a significantly larger share of reserve portfolios worldwide. In Ghana’s case, gold’s share of Gross International Reserves (GIR) rose to over 40% due to rising prices and gold accumulation over time.

By comparison, many peer central banks typically hold around 20 to 25% of reserves in gold. This made rebalancing necessary to reduce risk, according to the Bank of Ghana.

“While gold remains an important reserve asset, such a high concentration in a single asset class increases exposure to price swings and reduces portfolio balance,” the bank explained. “The decision to rebalance was therefore taken to reduce concentration risk, improve liquidity, and align Ghana’s reserve composition more closely with peer benchmarks.”

The central bank emphasized there was no loss of national assets. The value realized from the gold liquidation was preserved and reinvested, and overall reserves remain strong and continue to support external stability.

At the end of December 2024, Ghana’s gold reserves stood at 30.53 tonnes. During 2025, the bank purchased a total of 10.32 tonnes. In line with its strategic objective of reducing gold’s share of GIR to 20%, and under authorization of management and the board, the bank divested approximately 22.24 tonnes.

This action brought gold holdings down from the October 2025 peak to 18.61 tonnes at year end. The change observed in gold holdings reflects a shift in the composition of reserves, not depletion, according to the bank.

The proceeds from the gold liquidation were redeployed into high quality, liquid foreign exchange assets and fixed income instruments consistent with central bank reserve guidelines. A portion of the funds is also managed through external professional fund managers, in line with standard central bank practice, to enhance returns while maintaining strong risk controls.

The Bank of Ghana said its actions align with international best practice for reserve management, which is guided by three core principles: safety or capital preservation, liquidity, and return. Best practice requires reserves to be diversified across asset classes to avoid excessive concentration.

“Periodic rebalancing, particularly after large asset price movements, is standard among central banks,” the bank noted. The institution said its actions are consistent with international reserve management principles, practices observed among peer central banks, and prudent portfolio management norms.

However, the decision has drawn criticism from some economists and analysts who question whether the timing was appropriate given soaring global gold prices above $2,600 per ounce. Development Economist Dr. Samuel Bannor described the development as deeply concerning, particularly given the speed and scale of the drawdown.

“Can the Governor of the Bank of Ghana explain why Ghana’s gold holdings have fallen from 37.1 tonnes in September 2025 to 18.6 tonnes in December 2025?” Dr. Bannor asked in a statement released days ago. “It is important to note that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration left Ghana’s gold reserves at 30.5 tonnes in December 2024.”

Bannor argues that reducing gold holdings at a time of soaring global gold prices is particularly problematic. He notes that central banks worldwide have been increasing their gold purchases as a safeguard against currency volatility and weakening confidence in the US dollar.

“Gold is now seen as a more reliable store of value than the dollar, given recent volatility,” he stated. The economist warned that failure by the Bank of Ghana to clearly explain the transaction could undermine public confidence in reserve management and monetary governance.

Professor Isaac Boadi raised questions about the apparent inconsistency between Ghana’s strong external position and the decision to liquidate gold reserves. According to him, Ghana’s economy generated more foreign exchange than it spent in 2025, as evidenced by its current account surplus of $9.08 billion (8.1% of gross domestic product, or GDP) and trade surplus of $13.66 billion.

“Such circumstances should naturally replenish reserves and lessen the need to liquidate strategic assets, according to standard central bank reasoning,” Boadi noted. He emphasized that such a drastic drawdown would only be warranted in abnormal circumstances.

The conversion was driven by acute currency stabilization pressures, as the cedi experienced extreme volatility in 2025. The exchange rate swung between 15.53, 10.28, 12.42, and 10.45 cedis per US dollar during the year, forcing the central bank to prioritize immediately deployable foreign exchange.

Despite the gold liquidation, the exchange rate failed to stabilize sustainably. The cedi depreciated again to 10.88 in January 2026, suggesting to critics that the gold was used for short term foreign exchange intervention rather than structural reform.

The Bank of Ghana maintained it will continue monitoring global financial market conditions, asset price movements, liquidity needs, and risk exposures. Further adjustments may be made over time as conditions evolve, always guided by best practice in reserve management and the objective of safeguarding Ghana’s external position.

The central bank emphasized four key takeaways: the action was a strategic diversification, not a crisis response; gold was converted into FX, not lost; reserves remain intact, invested, and strong; and the action reflects prudence, not pressure.

Ghana’s Gross International Reserves stood at $13.83 billion at the end of December 2025, up from $9.11 billion in December 2024. The increase reflects improvements in foreign exchange inflows despite the reduction in physical gold holdings.

The controversy highlights ongoing debates about optimal reserve composition for commodity producing countries and whether strategic assets like gold should be treated differently from other reserve holdings. The outcome may influence how Ghana and other African nations approach reserve management in future periods of macroeconomic adjustment.

The Bank of Ghana’s clarification comes amid broader scrutiny of its commodity backed programmes. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) report disclosed that the Gold for Reserves programme incurred losses of $214 million through the first nine months of 2025, mostly from trading losses under the artisanal and small scale mining component.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama previously defended the Gold for Reserves programme’s performance, stating it generated about $8 billion since its March 2025 launch. The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) also announced it exceeded its 2025 small scale gold export target of 100 tons, generating over $10 billion in foreign exchange.

The apparent contradiction between GoldBod’s claimed success in generating foreign exchange and the IMF’s disclosure of substantial losses has highlighted questions about the programme’s net financial impact and the broader framework for managing gold related transactions.