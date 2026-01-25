Bank of Ghana Calls for Responsible Journalism as Economic Reset Begins

Bank of Ghana (BoG) has challenged journalists to embrace accuracy and balance in covering economic issues while committing to openness and meaningful engagement with the media as part of efforts to consolidate gains made in 2025.

Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama made the call during the central bank’s New Year media engagement held in Accra on Friday, January 16, emphasizing that responsible reporting plays a critical role in shaping public expectations and maintaining economic stability. He stressed that the Bank does not seek blind compliance from the press, but rather informed coverage grounded in verified facts and proper context.

“Our expectation is not compliance but responsibility,” Dr Asiama stated. “We underscore accuracy, balance, and appropriateness of the context. In return, the Bank commits to openness, engagement, and respect for your constitutional role.” The Governor described a free, independent and responsible media as a cornerstone of democratic governance, noting that although monetary and financial policy issues are often complex, journalists play a vital role in simplifying and clarifying such matters for the public.

The Bank’s call for stronger media partnership comes at a pivotal moment in Ghana’s economic recovery. Inflation has dropped dramatically from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 5.4 percent in December 2025, representing a reduction of 18.4 percentage points over the year. Foreign exchange reserves have strengthened, and market conditions have stabilized significantly. However, Governor Asiama emphasized that stability is not the destination but rather the launchpad for deeper structural reforms.

Looking ahead, Dr Asiama outlined an economic reset strategy built on three pillars: shifting expectations away from short term speculation, strengthening institutional frameworks to make stability routine, and encouraging disciplined behavior across households, businesses and markets. The central bank’s focus in 2026 will be on consolidating the gains of 2025, embedding reforms into routine practice, and ensuring that stability translates into durable confidence, effective intermediation and predictable markets.

Monetary policy will remain measured and forward looking, anchored on price stability and supported by clear signaling and consistent liquidity management. The objective, according to Dr Asiama, is not to surprise markets but to reinforce credibility through continuity. He added that the Bank operates as an institution guided by established frameworks and collective decision making informed by rigorous analysis, not responding to pressure, speculation or sentiments.

The Governor noted that journalists have a critical responsibility in the reset process. Accurate and balanced reporting can help anchor public confidence, while misleading or sensational coverage, particularly around sensitive issues like foreign exchange, can quickly undo progress. He encouraged the media to break down inflation trends, explain interest rate decisions, and clarify new digital payment systems to help people and markets understand policy with confidence instead of fear.

To deepen collaboration with the press, BoG announced plans to expand training programs for journalists and editors on topics ranging from monetary policy and foreign exchange operations to digital finance and financial stability. The Bank will also introduce a dedicated forum for editors, producers, presenters and behind the scenes media professionals whose work shapes news content.

In a major boost for economic journalism, Dr Asiama unveiled a new recognition initiative dubbed the Governor’s Economic and Financial Story of the Year, designed to encourage accurate, insightful and creative reporting on economic issues and the work of BoG across both print and digital platforms. The winning journalist will be sponsored to attend the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Meetings, offering exposure to global economic policy discussions.

Dr Zakari Mumuni, First Deputy Governor of BoG, lauded the gains made in the financial sector, noting that currency stability was a collective national achievement. He emphasized that central banking relies on trust and urged the media to maintain responsible reporting to enhance public confidence. The Bank’s Communications Department, according to Dr Asiama, will continue to engage proactively with the media, ensuring journalists feel welcomed, supported and confident whenever called upon to help share messages with the public.

Dr Asiama described the annual media engagement as an important tradition for the Bank, offering an opportunity to reflect on the year just ended and situate its work within the broader national conversation. He characterized 2025 as a difficult year that required tough judgments, careful sequencing of policy actions and sustained discipline across institutions. With macroeconomic stability restored, he said, 2026 is about consolidation and making sure reforms stick.

The Governor’s remarks underscore BoG’s recognition that resetting Ghana’s economy is a shared responsibility between policymakers and the media. When journalists succeed in conveying accurate information, the public understands, and when the public understands, the economy functions better. The central bank’s commitment to deeper engagement signals a new chapter in media relations, one where collaboration and mutual respect replace suspicion and distance.