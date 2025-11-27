Bank of Ghana Balances Inflation Control with Growth Concerns

Ghana’s economy faces a delicate balancing act as the Bank of Ghana’s aggressive monetary tightening successfully brings inflation under control while raising questions about maintaining economic momentum heading into 2026.

The central bank cut its policy rate by 350 basis points to 18 percent at its November meeting, marking the second consecutive major reduction after inflation reached the target of 8.0 percent in October 2025. This represents the first single digit inflation reading since July 2021, validating the effectiveness of the bank’s tight monetary stance.

Dr. Johnson Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, explained that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) evaluated recent economic developments and assessed risks to inflation and growth outlooks. The decision reflected confidence that current conditions provide scope to ease policy while supporting growth recovery efforts.

Broad money growth has slowed significantly throughout 2025 as the central bank’s sustained tightening stance and liquidity sterilization measures took hold. According to the Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Report, broad money expanded by 16.6 percent year on year in August 2025, down sharply from 37.1 percent during the comparable period of 2024.

The slowdown resulted from combined effects including reduced net claims on government, declining net foreign assets, and continued monetary restraint aimed at consolidating disinflation gains. The central bank’s strategy of mopping up excess liquidity from the banking system reinforced price stability objectives.

Net Domestic Assets (NDA) growth fell to 7.7 percent from 10.6 percent in August 2024, while Net Foreign Assets (NFA) growth slowed to 8.8 percent from 26.5 percent over the same period. Cedi appreciation during the period further reduced local currency valuation of foreign assets, tightening overall liquidity conditions.

Credit expansion remained subdued under the tighter monetary environment. The total stock of gross loans and advances grew by 10 percent in August 2025, compared with 19.7 percent a year earlier. Credit to the private sector increased by 13.3 percent, but in real terms growth reached only 1.7 percent, marking modest recovery from a 1.1 percent contraction the previous year.

The policy stance has been anchored on sterilization strategy, actively removing excess liquidity to reinforce price stability. This approach aligns with efforts to bring inflation within the medium term target band of 8 plus or minus 2 percent by end 2025, an objective the central bank appears to have achieved ahead of schedule.

Private sector credit accounted for 95.5 percent of total outstanding loans in August, with the services, commerce and finance, and manufacturing sectors continuing to dominate loan allocation. While lending activity remains constrained by high rates and risk aversion among banks, the modest increase in real credit suggests improving operating environments for businesses.

The interest equivalent of the 91 day benchmark rate eased to 10.6 percent in October 2025, down from 25.8 percent in October 2024. Average bank lending rates declined to 22.2 percent compared with 30.5 percent in the same comparative period, triggering gradual recovery in private sector credit growth.

From 7.1 percent contraction in May 2025, private sector credit growth in real terms improved to 5.4 percent in October 2025. The declining interest rate environment, driven by both policy rate cuts and structural changes in money markets, may make it easier for banks to extend credit to businesses and households.

Following strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.3 percent in the first half of 2025, provisional data from the Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth released by the Ghana Statistical Service indicates 5.1 percent growth in August 2025, compared with 4.9 percent in the same month last year.

The Bank’s updated Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) recorded strong growth of 9.6 percent at the end of September, compared to 2.9 percent growth for the corresponding period of 2024. Industrial production, international trade activities, credit to the private sector, and consumption contributed to the increase in the index.

The non performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 19.5 percent in October 2025 from 22.7 percent in October 2024, driven by pickup in credit growth and improved economic conditions. This improvement in asset quality reflects both better economic fundamentals and active efforts by banks to resolve problem loans.

Deposit taking banks in Ghana remain sound, profitable, and well capitalized according to Bank of Ghana assessments. Financial soundness indicators, including solvency, profitability, asset quality, and efficiency metrics, all point to relative improvement on a year on year basis.

Budget performance over the first nine months of 2025 was marked by strong fiscal consolidation. Revenue and grants fell below target by 4.7 percent, while expenditure remained below target by 15 percent. This resulted in an overall fiscal deficit on commitment basis of 1.5 percent of GDP, better than the target deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP.

The primary balance on commitment basis recorded a surplus of 1.6 percent of GDP, compared with the target of 1.0 percent. At end July 2025, total public debt stood at 44.9 percent of GDP, down from 61.8 percent of GDP at end December 2024, demonstrating substantial progress in debt reduction.

The latest confidence surveys conducted in October 2025 reflected continued optimism about current and future economic conditions. Ghana’s Purchasing Managers’ Index improved based on new orders responding to increased pace of economic activity, indicating the negative output gap is closing.

Dr. Asiama projected that the bank expects inflation to settle between 6 and 8 percent by the end of 2025, reflecting continued effectiveness of current monetary and fiscal policies. The governor emphasized that the bank projects continued stable inflation profile around target well into the first half of 2026.

The critical question facing policymakers involves maintaining this delicate balance between price stability and economic dynamism. While monetary tightening successfully curbed excess liquidity and brought inflation under control, the slowdown in money supply growth and credit expansion raises concerns about sustaining economic momentum.

Consumer spending, trade, and business activity show early signs of moderation as liquidity conditions tighten throughout the financial system. The challenge for the Bank of Ghana involves ensuring that inflation control measures do not inadvertently choke off the broader growth engine that powered the economy’s recovery.

The central bank’s recent policy rate cuts signal recognition of this trade off. By reducing the policy rate while maintaining vigilance over inflation risks, the MPC aims to support growth recovery without surrendering hard won gains on price stability.

Economists note that the shift from emergency tightening to calibrated easing represents a crucial transition phase. Successfully navigating this period requires careful monitoring of inflation expectations, exchange rate stability, and credit market dynamics to ensure policy adjustments support rather than undermine macroeconomic stability.

The coming months will test whether Ghana can maintain its inflation trajectory while reinvigorating growth through increased credit flows and business investment. The answer will depend significantly on how effectively the Bank of Ghana manages the transition from restrictive to more accommodative monetary conditions.