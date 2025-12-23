Bank of Ghana and SEC to issue crypto directives within three months

The Bank of Ghana and Securities and Exchange Commission will issue detailed directives and regulatory instruments within the first quarter of 2026 to operationalize the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act following Parliament’s passage of the landmark cryptocurrency legislation.

The Bank of Ghana issued a statement December 22, 2025, confirming that both regulators remain committed to building a safe, transparent and innovative virtual asset ecosystem. The directives will provide guidance for applicants and clarify licensing and registration requirements under the new legal framework.

Parliament passed the VASP Bill on December 22, 2025, creating Ghana’s first comprehensive legal framework for regulating virtual assets and businesses operating in the sector. Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the passage during the central bank’s annual thanksgiving service on December 19, though the legislation still awaits presidential assent.

Lead for Virtual Assets Regulation at Bank of Ghana Dr. Seyram Pearl Kumah explained at the WEB 3 Accra VASPs Ecosystem Mixer that the Act is the primary document with high rules to guide the sector but is not the only document regulators will use. Additional instruments including guidelines and directives are needed to operationalize its provisions.

Kumah stated that three months into the Act, by the first quarter of 2026, all regulatory instruments will be released so that virtual asset service providers will have time to understand requirements for obtaining licenses or registration in Ghana. She noted that international experience shows it typically takes about two years for a new virtual assets law to be fully operationalized.

Under the legislation, individuals and entities engaged in virtual asset activities will be required to obtain appropriate licenses or registration from either Bank of Ghana or the Securities and Exchange Commission depending on the nature of their operations. The effective date of the Act will be announced once it receives presidential assent.

Ghana’s regulatory framework will be activity based rather than entity based, meaning firms will be licensed for specific virtual asset services rather than granted single blanket licenses. Details of licensed services and providers will be published on the websites of Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has already begun warning celebrities and social media influencers against promoting cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets without proper authorization as Ghana prepares to enforce the new law. Deputy Director General of SEC in charge of Finance Mensah Thompson emphasized that the highly volatile nature of virtual assets makes strict oversight of advertising, promotion and advocacy essential.

Governor Asiama noted that the new legislation effectively ends years of regulatory ambiguity and provides safety for millions of Ghanaians already using Bitcoin and other tokens. He assured the public that legitimate trading is now a protected economic activity and no one will be arrested for engaging in cryptocurrency trading.

For many businesses and individuals operating in areas such as cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, exchanges, wallets and related services, the forthcoming directives will provide long awaited clarity. Until now, virtual asset activities in Ghana have largely operated in a grey area with innovation moving faster than regulation.

The new guidance is expected to spell out who must apply for licenses, who needs to register, and whether oversight will come from the central bank or SEC depending on the nature of the activity. Clear rules are likely to separate serious operators from fly by night actors, reducing scams and protecting users who have lost money in poorly regulated digital schemes.

The move opens the door for safer innovation. Banks, fintechs and investment firms that have been cautious about engaging with virtual assets may now explore opportunities under a defined regulatory framework. This could encourage responsible product development, attract investment and integrate digital assets more carefully into Ghana’s broader financial system.

The directives are expected to strengthen safeguards around money laundering, fraud and financial stability. The VASP Act is built on Act 1044, the Anti Money Laundering Act, meaning virtual asset service providers will be required to comply with existing AML laws and guidelines while taxation of virtual assets will be handled by Ghana Revenue Authority under provisions in the Act.

Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission, Ghana Revenue Authority, Data Protection Commission and law enforcement agencies will all play roles in implementation. Anti money laundering and counter terrorism financing considerations are central to the law and described as key regulatory concerns in the virtual asset space.

Ghana currently ranks among the top five Sub Saharan African countries by total cryptocurrency value received between July 2024 and June 2025 according to Chainalysis’ 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report. The passage of the VASP law positions Ghana alongside Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa as African nations shifting from outright restrictions to structured regulation.

While the bill legalizes cryptocurrency trading and activities, it does not make virtual assets legal tender. The Ghanaian cedi will remain the country’s legal tender. The law empowers regulators to license and supervise exchanges, wallet providers, custody services and other virtual asset service providers in a manner similar to traditional financial institutions.