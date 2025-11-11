Bank of England Official Urges Gender Equality in African Central Banks

Clare Lombardelli, Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy at the Bank of England (BoE), has called for deliberate action to advance women into leadership positions across African central banks. Speaking at the Pan-African Central Bank Governors’ Conference in Accra on November 10, 2025, Lombardelli argued that gender diversity strengthens financial institutions and improves economic outcomes.

The conference, which brought together monetary policy leaders from across the continent, provided a platform for Lombardelli to champion structural reforms in central banking leadership. She emphasized that African financial institutions must move beyond symbolic gestures toward intentional cultivation of female leadership pipelines. The call comes as African economies undergo transformation through digitization, cryptocurrency regulation, and monetary reforms.

Lombardelli grounded her argument in empirical research showing that diverse leadership teams drive creativity, improve decision making, and enhance institutional credibility. “The evidence is clear: institutions that reflect the diversity of the societies they serve are more effective, more innovative, and more resilient,” she stated. When leadership tables include both men and women, policies tend to be more inclusive and solutions more balanced, she explained.

In sectors like central banking, where trust, foresight, and prudence shape national economies, diversity represents a competitive advantage rather than a token gesture. Studies have consistently demonstrated that varied perspectives produce better risk assessment and more comprehensive policy responses. Lombardelli maintained that gender equality initiatives must progress from simply opening doors to actively preparing women to walk through them.

The deputy governor identified mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership development at every level as critical mechanisms for accelerating the pipeline of credible female leaders. She acknowledged that many African countries have begun initiatives to promote gender balance in their central banks and wider financial sectors. However, she urged leaders to intensify these efforts and ensure they translate into measurable leadership advancement.

Reflecting on her own institution’s journey, Lombardelli admitted the path toward gender equality has been challenging even at one of the world’s oldest central banks. “At the Bank of England, our journey towards gender equality has not been a straightforward one, and while there’s been some progress, there remains much still to do,” she confessed. Through initiatives that identify and mentor talented women, the BoE has begun changing its internal culture.

Lombardelli specifically urged the Bank of Ghana to invest in inclusive leadership as it celebrates Cedi@60 and reflects on its economic resilience. She framed the current moment of financial system transformation as ideal for reshaping who leads African monetary policy institutions. A leadership structure that mirrors the population unleashes full institutional potential, she argued.

The deputy governor called for African central banks to view gender equality not as a moral obligation alone but as strategic necessity. As financial systems evolve and face new challenges from digital currencies to climate-related economic risks, she believes diverse leadership teams will prove better equipped to navigate complexity and serve their populations effectively.