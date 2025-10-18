Bank Chief Pushes Banks to List on Ghana Stock Exchange

Ghana’s capital markets are experiencing their most robust period in years, and Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama is intent on capitalizing on this momentum by pushing commercial banks to go public. His directive marks a strategic shift designed to deepen financial markets while simultaneously strengthening individual bank balance sheets.

The Bank of Ghana has directed commercial banks to begin steps toward listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange as part of a broader effort to boost transparency, strengthen capital positions and deepen the country’s financial markets. Asiama disclosed that several banks have already given positive signals about their readiness to start the listing process during a post-Monetary Policy Committee engagement with bank executives in Accra.

The timing couldn’t be better. Market capitalisation has more than doubled from GH¢80.32 billion in April 2024 to GH¢162 billion by end-September 2025, the fastest expansion in the exchange’s history. Financial stocks have led this surge dramatically. Access Bank Ghana has recorded a 214 percent year-to-date return, followed by Ecobank Transnational’s 193 percent and GCB Bank’s 121 percent.

This booming market environment removes a major obstacle to bank listings. When equity markets are depressed, companies struggle to attract investors willing to pay reasonable prices for shares. But Ghana’s current rally demonstrates investor appetite for financial sector exposure, making public equity offerings far more attractive than they would have been during previous downturns.

The central bank’s priority is to ensure recent stability translates into affordable credit and job creation, with Asiama emphasizing that this is a shared responsibility and that the financial system must be strengthened to make stability work for households and businesses.

The benefits for Ghana’s financial system run deeper than just accessing equity capital. Public listings subject banks to shareholder scrutiny and market discipline that can sharpen management practices and enforce rigorous financial reporting standards. Investors with money at stake demand transparency and accountability in ways that regulatory oversight alone sometimes cannot guarantee. For already-listed banks like Access Bank and GCB, this shareholder pressure has arguably contributed to their impressive stock performance by forcing consistent capital deployment and profit generation.

The Governor’s push also addresses structural inequities in Ghana’s banking landscape. Currently, only a handful of the country’s commercial banks access public equity markets while most remain private enterprises heavily dependent on deposit funding or short-term borrowing. This creates vulnerability when depositors withdraw funds quickly or when wholesale funding markets tighten. Publicly listed banks with diverse shareholder bases have fundamentally different capital structures that prove more resilient during financial stress.

However, not every commercial bank possesses the governance structures and financial transparency required for public listing. The process demands rigorous financial reporting, independent audits, and compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission regulations that can prove challenging for smaller or less well-established institutions. Some banking observers have questioned whether all 23 commercial banks in Ghana can realistically meet listing standards without significant institutional reform.

Yet the Bank of Ghana appears confident in banks’ capacity to prepare. Asiama noted that the initiative is aligned with the central bank’s strategy to modernise banking supervision and improve corporate governance, with public listings enhancing transparency, attracting long-term capital and supporting sustainable growth.

Ghana’s banking sector has undergone substantial consolidation over recent years, with stricter capital requirements and regulatory standards already forcing weaker institutions either to strengthen or exit the market. This consolidation process has inadvertently made remaining banks more resilient candidates for public listing. The central bank’s latest push effectively extends this efficiency agenda by requiring market discipline to complement regulatory oversight.

Whether all commercial banks ultimately achieve listing remains uncertain. But the central bank has signaled its expectations clearly, backed by improving economic fundamentals and a historically bullish stock market ready to absorb new financial sector entrants. For Ghana’s capital markets, this momentum could mark a genuine turning point after years of sluggish activity.