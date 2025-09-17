Bangui Hosts Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project Workshop

From the 9th to the 10th of September 2025, the capital of the Central African Republic hosted a national workshop organised by the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP).

This workshop was dedicated to outreach, awareness-raising, and training for key stakeholders on regional standards applicable to stand-alone solar systems with a power rating of 350 Wp or less (ECOS-TAND IEC TS 62257-9-8:2020 and ECOSTAND IEC TS 62257-9-5:2018).

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr Gérard Zounguere Wilikon, Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Energy, alongside Mr El Hadji Sylla, Senior Advisor at ROGEAP, and Ms Monyl Toga, Project Manager at the World Bank.

Around thirty participants from the public and private sectors, the Ministries of Finance and

Trade, civil society, and SMEs are taking part in this two-day workshop.

At the end of the workshop, participants should have gained a better understanding of the quality standards applicable to off-grid solar products, become familiar with international standards and testing methods, and be able to relay this information to stakeholders while raising awareness among the general public.

As a reminder, ROGEAP, financed by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), and the Directorate-General for International Cooperation (DGIS), is implemented by the ECOWAS Commission through its Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, in collaboration with BOAD.

This project supports 19 countries in the region to improve access to electricity for

households, businesses, and public institutions by promoting modern, high-quality stand-alone Solar systems as part of a harmonised regional approach.