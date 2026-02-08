Bandits Abduct Catholic Priest and 10 Others in Kaduna Attack Leaving Three Dead

Suspected bandits abducted a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, and 10 villagers while killing three others during an early morning attack on Karku community in Kauru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Asuwaye, the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, and other victims were kidnapped around 3:20 am when heavily armed terrorists stormed the community, shot sporadically and whisked their victims away, according to residents. The attack occurred at the priest’s residence and nearby homes, leaving the community in shock and fear.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, Very Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, confirmed the abduction in a statement on Saturday, calling on Christians and people of goodwill to pray for the victims. He stated that the diocese received the news with deep sorrow and announced the kidnapping of Reverend Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State.

Shanet added that the priest was abducted alongside 10 other residents during the attack, which left three people dead. The deceased were identified as Mr. Jacob Dan’azumi, Mr. Maitala Kaura and Alhaji Kusari. The diocese noted that this terrible event resulted in the killing of three people, aside from those abducted.

The diocese urged prayers for the safe release of the abducted victims. The statement invited all priests, Christian faithful and men and women of goodwill to pray for Father Nathaniel, the other abducted persons and for the repose of the souls of those killed. According to the archdiocese, the attackers were described by residents as a group of terrorists who invaded the community in a coordinated operation.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, described the attack as another grim reminder of the worsening security situation in the region. Hayab stated that this is a sad story and that the kidnapping of Christian priests and innocent citizens is becoming unbearable despite all efforts to curb this evil.

Security sources at the Kaduna State Police Command confirmed that a joint team of the military and police had engaged the attackers in gun battles in the Kauru axis. A police source stated that they believe the bandits have not left the area and that with assistance, they are hopeful the perpetrators will be apprehended.

However, separate reports from Channels Television indicated that three security operatives who were among troops deployed to rescue the victims were ambushed and killed by the bandits during rescue efforts in Ningi village, also in Kauru LGA. Security agencies have launched a manhunt for the attackers, with sources stating that security operatives are combing the Kauru area in an effort to rescue the abducted victims and apprehend those responsible.

The attack on Karku community comes just days after security forces rescued all 177 worshippers who were abducted in early January 2026 from multiple churches in the Kurmi Wali area of Kajuru Local Government Area. The last batch of those kidnapped were released from the abductors’ den following intensive security operations and reported ransom payments.

According to reports, the bandits had allegedly issued a seven day ultimatum prior to the Karku attack, demanding N6 million ransom for a previously kidnapped woman and her four children. Community leaders stated that the deadline expired without security intervention, possibly emboldening the attackers to launch fresh assaults.

Kaduna State has experienced persistent insecurity in recent years, with criminal groups operating across several local government areas in the southern and central parts of the state. The attacks have targeted both Christian and Muslim communities, with places of worship, community leaders and residents frequently subjected to kidnapping for ransom and violent assaults.

Rights group Amnesty International issued a statement on Sunday, February 8, 2026, stating that Nigeria’s security crisis is increasingly getting out of hand. The organization accused the government of gross incompetence and failure to protect civilians as gunmen kill, abduct and terrorize rural communities across several northern states, including Kaduna.

The wave of attacks in the region has drawn international attention, including from United States President Donald Trump, who has accused Nigeria’s government of failing to protect Christians. The Nigerian government has denied the charge, maintaining that security operations target criminal groups regardless of religious affiliation. United States forces struck what they described as terrorist targets in northwestern Nigeria on December 25, 2025.

Efforts to obtain official reaction from the Kaduna State Police Command were unsuccessful at the time of reporting. The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mansir Hassan, could not be reached for comments as his telephone line indicated not reachable status.

The Catholic Church in Nigeria has faced increasing security challenges, with several priests kidnapped across different states in recent years. In many cases, ransom payments have been demanded and reportedly paid before victims are released. Some abductions have ended tragically, with priests killed in captivity or during rescue attempts.

The Kaduna State government under Governor Uba Sani has implemented various security measures, including support for military operations, community policing initiatives and engagement with traditional rulers to address the insecurity. However, attacks continue to occur with disturbing frequency across vulnerable rural communities.