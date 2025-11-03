Balotelli Celebrates Vieira Sacking at Struggling Genoa

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has publicly celebrated the dismissal of Patrick Vieira from Italian club Genoa, reigniting their long-standing feud.

Genoa parted ways with the Arsenal legend on Saturday following a disastrous start to the Serie A season that left the club at the bottom of the table without a single victory. Vieira had taken charge of the struggling side two and a half years after departing English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

The relationship between Balotelli and Vieira deteriorated rapidly after the striker joined Genoa under the French manager’s tenure. Their troubled history from Nice resurfaced immediately, creating tensions within the Italian club.

Balotelli took to Instagram shortly after the announcement, posting a pointed message that tagged his former manager directly. He wrote that Genoa could now concentrate on individuals who genuinely care about the club’s atmosphere, supporters, and badge. The former Italy international claimed the previous regime under Alberto Gilardino and former president had built something valuable through hard work and passion, which he alleged was exploited selfishly by those who followed.

In separate posts, Balotelli wrote that karma had prevailed and suggested divine justice had been served. His comments reflected years of friction between the two figures dating back to their time together in France.

The striker’s stint at Genoa ended abruptly. He suffered a broken hand in mid December and made no further appearances before departing when his contract expired at season’s end. He remains without a club.

Their fractious relationship first developed at Nice, where Vieira managed from 2018 to 2020. The former Arsenal captain has spoken publicly about the challenges of working with Balotelli, describing his mindset as unsuitable for team sports. In a 2020 interview with Daily Mail Sport, Vieira explained that the striker’s individualistic approach conflicted with his philosophy of togetherness and collective effort, making their professional relationship untenable.

Balotelli has offered his own perspective on their partnership. He recalled living in Villefranche and enjoying what he described as a dream lifestyle near the sea. However, he felt Vieira’s tactical system didn’t complement his strengths as a player. Despite getting along personally, he disagreed with sporting decisions and believes those differences ultimately forced his departure from Nice.

Genoa now faces the challenge of appointing a new manager capable of reversing their fortunes. The club’s winless start has left them in a precarious position, desperately needing fresh leadership to climb away from the relegation zone.