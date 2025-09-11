BAL Expands Afreximbank Partnership for Africa Sports

The Basketball Africa League and the African Export-Import Bank expanded their multi-year partnership to strengthen sports business development at a signing ceremony during the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers.

BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and Afreximbank Executive Vice President Kanayo Awani formalized the agreement during IATF2025, which runs through September 10. The expanded partnership builds on the bank’s existing strategic investment in Africa’s premier basketball competition.

The enhanced collaboration introduces two major programs targeting professional development across Africa’s sports ecosystem. Afreximbank will deepen support for BAL Advance, launching “BAL Advance: Next Play” for the 2026 season with targeted workshops for players and coaches. The initiative aims to build entrepreneurial skills among basketball professionals while expanding business networks throughout the continent.

The bank will also support BAL Future Pros for the first time, a year-round talent development program designed for early-career professionals across Africa’s sports industry. Online applications open later in September through BAL and NBA Careers websites, with successful candidates joining BAL departments before year-end. The program focuses on equipping participants with essential business skills and professional networks needed for long-term industry success.

The collaboration extends beyond traditional basketball programming into Africa’s broader creative economy. Afreximbank will continue funding the league’s Innovation Summit and other thought-leadership platforms while launching a new content series celebrating African fashion designers in sports. The fashion series represents the partnership’s commitment to showcasing African creativity across multiple industries connected to sports entertainment.

During IATF2025 activities, both organizations hosted a BAL4Her camp in Algiers for 20 under-23 female athletes. Fall and Afreximbank’s Director for Creatives and Diaspora Temwa Gondwe participated in a sports business masterclass led by 2011 NBA champion and BAL ambassador Ian Mahinmi. These events demonstrate the partnership’s focus on developing talent across gender and age demographics within Africa’s sports sector.

The Basketball Africa League concluded its fifth season in June 2025, featuring 12 club teams from across the continent. As a partnership between the International Basketball Federation and NBA Africa, the league has emerged as a significant platform for showcasing African basketball talent while creating economic opportunities for players and industry professionals.

“Our longstanding collaboration with Afreximbank is part of our commitment to using basketball as an economic growth engine,” Fall said during the ceremony. He emphasized the league’s role as a platform for developing and showcasing African excellence across multiple sectors beyond traditional sports programming.

Awani described the basketball league as an important driver of Africa’s creative economy, highlighting institutional commitment to premier networking and thought-leadership events. “We will also support the launch of a new content series celebrating African fashion designers in sports,” she noted, underscoring the partnership’s expansion into creative industries.

The collaboration reflects broader trends among African financial institutions recognizing sports partnerships as effective vehicles for promoting financial literacy and business development. These initiatives particularly target younger demographics who represent key growth markets for banking services while contributing to the continent’s economic transformation through sports and entertainment sectors.

The timing of the announcement during Africa’s largest trade fair emphasizes both organizations’ commitment to positioning sports and creative industries as integral components of continental economic development strategies.