Bagré Dam Spillages Must Irrigate Ghana’s Tomato Fields

A security and policy expert is urging Ghana to convert annual floodwater from Burkina Faso’s Bagré Dam into a strategic irrigation asset, warning that the country is squandering a resource that could end its costly dependence on cross-border tomato imports.

Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, Executive Director of the West Africa Center for Counter Extremism (WACCE), made the call on Sunday, 22 February, during an interview on The Forum, a current affairs programme on Asaase Radio. His remarks came in the aftermath of a jihadist attack in the northern Burkinabè town of Titao on 14 February, in which eight Ghanaian tomato traders were killed.

“The Bagré Dam, every year we are spilling the water onto our spaces, that often claim life and property. This is a huge opportunity to cultivate that and make sure we are using it for irrigation purposes,” Muqthar said. “We are losing that opportunity to utilise it and we are suffering for it.”

The Bagré Dam, inaugurated in 1994 and located roughly 30 kilometres from the Ghanaian border, sits at the centre of a recurring crisis for Ghana’s Northern Region. Communities downstream are frequently displaced during rainy season spillages, even as calls for coordinated irrigation infrastructure and cross-border water management have gone largely unmet.

Muqthar argued that Ghana’s structural failure in agricultural planning is what continues to push traders northward into danger. Ghana spends over $22.3 million annually on tomato imports, with more than 90 percent sourced from Burkina Faso, according to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG). Against a national consumption need of about 800,000 metric tonnes per year, domestic output stands at only 370,000 to 420,000 metric tonnes, leaving a significant supply gap.

“One of the challenges is the culture of the Ghanaian trader. They bypass and go to Burkina Faso to buy tomatoes because our own is more expensive than what they have there,” Muqthar explained. He added that local price inflation by those who control limited domestic supply further compounds the problem, making Ghanaian produce unaffordable for traders.

The government has acknowledged the crisis. Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo stated on 18 February that Ghana aims to produce between 200,000 and 300,000 metric tonnes of tomatoes during the dry season within two to three years. Trials are currently underway at the Tono Irrigation Scheme in the Upper East Region, the Akumadan scheme in Ashanti, and a facility in Garu. Dumelo projected that tomato imports could be halved once those sites reach full capacity, with complete cessation of imports from Burkina Faso targeted within five to six years.

The Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana (VEPEAG) has separately called on the government to upgrade irrigation facilities nationwide, stating that Ghana possesses the climate, land, and expertise needed to achieve tomato self-sufficiency. Ghana and Burkina Faso have also now signed new protocols for joint Bagré Dam disaster management as part of a broader bilateral security and trade agreement reached following the Titao attack.

Muqthar insisted that piecemeal responses are not enough. “Government must take this seriously and put in place a mechanism that addresses it in a very comprehensive and sustainable way,” he said.