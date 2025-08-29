Bagre Dam Spillage Forces Evacuations as Ghana Braces for Flooding

Communities across northern Ghana face immediate evacuation as water from Burkina Faso’s Bagre Dam threatens to flood farmlands and homes along the Volta River system.

The National Disaster Management Organisation issued urgent warnings Monday for residents near the Black and White Volta Rivers to move to higher ground after the dam began spilling last week. Water levels have reached 234.27 metres, representing over 90 percent of the facility’s capacity.

Sonabel Energy, which operates the dam, alerted Ghanaian authorities that spillage started August 25 and could continue as water approaches the critical 235-metre threshold. The nearby Kompienga Dam is also nearing dangerous levels, raising fears of additional flooding.

Northern Ghana experiences annual flooding from Bagre Dam releases, but this year’s spillage threatens particularly severe damage to agricultural communities already struggling with food security challenges. Towns including Dalun, Nawuni, Nabogu and Zantani face the highest risk of inundation.

Northern Regional NADMO Director Haruna Abukari Malba said flooding has already destroyed crops and displaced residents in Burkina Faso before reaching Ghana’s borders. He warned that continued agricultural losses could undermine national food production and economic stability.

Government officials are exploring long-term solutions including construction of retention dams to capture excess water for irrigation during dry seasons. Such infrastructure could transform annual flooding from a disaster into an agricultural opportunity for drought-prone regions.

Emergency coordinators have launched awareness campaigns across affected areas while warning residents about safety risks beyond flooding. Displaced wildlife, particularly snakes seeking refuge in trees and debris, pose additional threats to human safety during evacuation periods.

Upper East Regional NADMO Director Rebecca Ashamawu Akolgo confirmed that both major dams are approaching spillage capacity simultaneously, creating unprecedented flood risks for communities downstream. She urged immediate relocation for anyone living near riverbanks.

The annual spillage pattern highlights broader challenges facing West African water management as climate change intensifies rainfall patterns. Regional cooperation on dam operations remains limited despite shared river systems crossing multiple borders.

Ghanaian authorities stress that early warning systems have improved coordination compared to previous years, though the fundamental vulnerability of riverside communities persists without major infrastructure investments.